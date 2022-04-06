City officials are now accepting applications for residents willing to serve on the advisory board for the city’s third Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, also known as TIRZ.
Last year, New Braunfels City Council members approved the creation of TIRZ No. 3, which encompasses downtown New Braunfels.
Also known as the Downtown TIRZ, it is designed to capture 85% of the ad valorem tax increment within its boundaries and then use those funds to reinvest in the downtown area.
“Each TIRZ has its own advisory board composed of members appointed by the City Council and are tasked with making recommendations to council members concerning the administration, management and operation of the zone,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator.
Applications are being accepted for all seven TIRZ No. 3 board positions.
Five of the board members must be individuals who own property within the Downtown TIRZ boundaries, and two others must be residents that reside in Comal or adjacent counties.
Two other such zones operate in New Braunfels.
TIRZ No. 1 was established in 2007 and encompasses the Creekside area to fund capital improvements associated with the development of the property located near I-35 and Farm-to-Market Road 306. Improvements include drainage, water, wastewater and roadway projects necessary to serve the development.
TIRZ No. 2, also known as the River Mill TIRZ, was established in 2019 to fund a portion of the infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with the development of the former Mission Valley Mill complex located at 555 Porter Street.
The site, which has been abandoned since 2005, is slated for future mixed-use development.
For additional information on TIRZ No. 3, contact Economic and Community Development Coordinator Amy McWhorter at 830-221-4057 or email at amcwhorter@nbtexas.org.
To apply for the TIRZ No. 3 Board, visit the TIRZ No. 3 (Downtown TIRZ Board) website at onboard.nbtexas.org/board/4287 and select “Apply For This Board.”
