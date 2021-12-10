A New Braunfels native and financial advisor is the first Hispanic woman to serve as a member of the New Braunfels Utilities Board of Trustees.
Yvette Villanueva Barrera, who was appointed by New Braunfels City Council members last month, will serve in the trustee position previously held by Bob Gray.
“On behalf of NBU’s Board of Trustees, I am privileged to welcome Yvette as our newest board member,” NBU Board President Judith Dykes-Hoffman said. “Mrs. Barrera’s appointment marks a historic milestone as she is the first female Latina to serve on the board. Her experience and passion for our community will be invaluable as she is a forward thinker, dedicated to preserving our natural resources, and values the role NBU plays in the growth and sustainability for all of New Braunfels and the surrounding communities.”
Barrera is vice president and lead advisor at Texas Financial Advisory, a wealth management firm specializing in retirement planning with an emphasis on tax strategy and estate planning.
She said she has chosen to work and raise her children in New Braunfels in anticipation that they will want to remain here and continue to contribute to community successes.
“My main goal for applying for the board is to get involved in my community that I love and get to call home,” Barrera said. “New Braunfels Utilities plays an integral role in our community, and I understand how important it is that NBU is able to invest and support a growing population.”
Barrera is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where she played volleyball and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Prior to going to Oklahoma, Barrera attended the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
She is a certified financial fiduciary and holds a Series 65 license, which qualifies individuals to provide investing and general financial advice to clients.
