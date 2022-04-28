Compared to last year’s winter storm-suppressed numbers, New Braunfels and Comal County experienced double-digit percentage growth in sales tax revenue from February transactions.
New Braunfels saw an overall increase of $352,980 or 14% in sales tax revenue received in April compared to the same period last year.
Sales tax allocations received in April by governmental entities are based on sales conducted in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
When the various adjustments are removed, current collections increased by 14.6%, according to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner.
Warner told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development
Corporation Board that this marks the first month of sales that does not include payments from HD Supply.
“They informed us earlier in the year that they were changing their business model in such a way that it was going to require them to source sales differently for (internet) sales, so February is our first look at that,” Warner said.
A Comptroller’s rule that went into effect late last year sources sales tax revenue from online purchases to the buyer’s location instead of the seller’s place of business.
While the February data is an optimistic start, Warner added, the figures are a comparison to February 2021, which was impacted significantly by a winter storm that left most of Texas with freezing temperatures and icy road conditions for more than a week as well as rotating power outages for several days.
“Commerce and the purchase of sales of various commodities were drastically impacted during that month,” he said.
According to Werner, retail sales tax revenue was up 30%, food was up 40%, professional services was up 24%, and manufacturing was up 20%. However, manufacturing, which includes HD Supply, was down 50%.
The city’s check from the Comptroller’s Office this month will total nearly $2.9 million.
Comal County also saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenue and will receive nearly $1.5 million this month, up about 20.1% compared to a year ago. The county received nearly $1.2 million in sales tax revenue during the same period last year.
Bulverde will receive $208,213 this month, an increase of about 27.1% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $37,551, up about 19.3% compared to the same month a year ago.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, this month’s sales tax allocation rose 34.6% compared to last year to about $857,736.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.37 billion in March, 28.5% more than in March 2021.
After adjusting last year’s March totals to account for February sales tax returns not collected until March 2021 due to the winter storm, March 2022 sales tax revenue was up 37.2 percent over comparable collections last year.
The majority of March sales tax revenue is based on sales made in February and remitted to the agency in March.
“State sales tax collections reached a new high for the month of March, with exceptionally strong growth evident across all major economic sectors,” Hegar said. “Surging consumer spending as the omicron wave recedes — supported by strong employment and wage growth and savings accumulated during the pandemic — spurred double-digit growth in receipts from almost all retail segments.”
Hagar added that receipts from segments stimulated by pandemic spending patterns, including online general merchandisers and home improvement, furniture and sporting goods stores, continue to exhibit very strong growth, while receipts from clothing and accessories stores and electronics and appliance stores, segments depressed by the pandemic, continue to rebound.
“Growth in receipts from sectors driven by business spending, including oil and gas mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade, also continues to be robust, though receipts from oil and gas mining still remain well below pre-pandemic levels despite the elevated energy prices of recent months,” he said.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in March 2022, after adjusting for March 2021 activity, was up 27.3% compared to the same period a year ago.
