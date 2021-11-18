Known for its charm, warmth and unique holiday shopping experience, New Braunfels’ annual German Christmas market Weihnachtsmarkt kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
Presented by the Sophienburg History Museum and Archives, Weihnachtsmarkt serves as the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“Weihnachtsmarkt is a time-honored tradition in New Braunfels,” said Tara Kohlenberg, the museum’s executive director. “For the last 33 years, the event has drawn on its incredible vendors and artisans to create a premier shopping experience. Hundreds of volunteer hours have been dedicated to creating a holiday wonderland for our guests.”
The event brings in thousands of visitors from across the state to New Braunfels, where they can meander through 21,000-square-feet of a holiday wonderland filled with 60 vendors offering unique gifts and wares.
Weihnachtsmarkt kicks off with the reservation-only event Star Party from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, where patrons can enjoy a glass of wine or beer and delectable fare and be the first to shop merchants and artisans.
The market continues through the weekend — from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $12.
The popular “Breakfast with Santa” is back this year, where children enjoy breakfast provided by Westpointe Chick-fil-A, as well as an art activity, cookie decorating and a photo with Santa. Two sessions are available on Saturday — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. or 10 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 per child. Reservations are required.
New to Weihnachtsmarkt this year is Jeremy Rader’s The Silos at Freiheit, which will be onsite during the market serving up delectable soups, sausage and brisket wraps, a charcuterie cone as well as Alstadt Lager and Hefe.
The history of Christmas markets dates back to the late middle-ages in the German-speaking part of Europe and in many parts of the former Holy Roman Empire that includes many eastern regions of France and Switzerland. The street markets were in celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent.
“New Braunfels is culturally rich,” Kohlenberg said. “Stemming from our founder Prince Carl Solms of Braunfels, Germany and the ‘New Braunfels’ German settlement he created in 1845, our German culture is unique and telling. We work to capture that story in our traditional holiday German market and will work even harder to showcase that history in our online market this year.”
For more information, visit newbraunfelsweihnachtsmarkt.com or call 830-629-1572.
