For a fifth consecutive year, Comal County property values will increase by double digits — and this year’s are projected to be the highest ever.
The Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties used by 34 taxing jurisdictions, believes values will rise between 30% and 50%, based on assessments as of Jan. 1, 2022.
They are projected to be the largest single-year increases in market and taxable values since the CAD was formed in 1980.
CAD’s 2021 certified values saw average assessments increase by between 12% and 14%. The 2022 values will surpass those, with some entities seeing increases exceeding 60%. More people, fewer residential and commercial properties, supply chain shortages and the nationwide surge in prices that began before the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
“There are many reasons why the valuations have increased, but the most simplistic answer is supply and demand,” said Chris Kudrna, CAD operations director. “Shortages in construction material, labor and a backlog in permitting have limited the number of homes available for purchase. Also, a significant increase in people moving to Comal County creates a shortage of available homes.”
In 2022, according to recently released CAD numbers, Comal County’s net taxable values are projected to rise by 38.04% — from $23.628 billion certified in 2021 to $32.616 billion — and market values rising 48.77%, from $33.056 billion to $49.178 billion.
City of New Braunfels taxable values are estimated up by 30.83%, from $8.535 billion to $11.166 billion, with market values up by 38.19%, from $10.561 billion to $14.594 billion.
Values also are up in both public school districts. New Braunfels ISD’s market values are slated up by 41.93% ($7.177 billion to $10.186 billion) and taxable values increasing by 34.24% ($5.615 billion to $7.537 billion).
Including $3.2 billion in local homestead exemptions, Comal ISD’s valuations are also up, with taxable increasing by 41.28% ($18.075 billion to $25.536 billion) and market up $51.38% ($25.671 billion to $38.861 billion).
CAD’s 34 taxing entities also include all or parts of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma; Comal County’s seven emergency services districts; Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts; Comal County Water Improvement Districts No. 1 and No. 6 and Lake Dunlap and York Creek WIDs, and Boerne and Wimberley ISDs.
Some taxable values are lower than others among those entities, but values were even higher in assessments that fell only partially within CAD jurisdiction.
Bulverde’s taxable values are projected up by 46.57%; Spring Branch by 51.27%; Schertz by 81.46%; Selma by 60.75% and Wimberley ISD by 62.70%. Higher taxable values are not projected as high in Fair Oaks (26.15%), Garden Ridge (14.84%) and Boerne ISD (26.88%).
John Tyler, chair of the CAD’s six-member operations board, reminded the CAD has only one goal — conducting accurate assessments according to state laws.
“When you’re seeing incredibly strong increases in property values… value assessments at fair market should align,” Tyler said. “The law requires assessment of the fair market value of each individual property, whether it’s commercial, residential, agricultural or whatever, and then properly apply the associated exemptions that are available under the law.”
Comal County continued its building boom during the pandemic, with new residential and commercial properties selling at higher prices. While CAD did not have projections on how those figure into the higher projections, Kudrna provided an example.
“If you have one home for sale and three people bidding on it, the home will probably sell for more than the listing,” he said. “And many moving here from out of state are probably cash buyers.
“Home prices, such as in California, are twice what they are in our local market. Once people there sell their homes, they can come here and bid at a higher price with cash in hand, over someone local who needs a loan to purchase the home.”
While some might welcome increased property values, they lead to higher property taxes shared by municipalities, school districts, county government, emergency services districts and other entities using the CAD numbers to set their 2022 tax rates and 2023 fiscal year budgets.
“Appraisal districts are required by law to be within 5% of market value,” Kudrna said. “The Texas State Comptroller conducts a property value study called a PVS every two years. If an appraisal district’s values are not within the 5% margin, those results may affect a school district’s state funding.”
Kudrna said appraisal notices will begin going out through the mail and email either Friday, April 8 or Monday, April 11 to approximately 108,000 accounts with more than 98,000 properties.
The CAD expects a record number of protests to be filed by the May 16 deadline. Of 17,107 protests filed in 2021, 7,427 were from residential property owners, 3,756 from commercial properties, and 5,924 protests from vacant and rural properties.
Formal and informal appeals first go before CAD staffers, who solve more than 75% of the cases presented in person, or through either teleconferencing or telephonic conference calls. The Appraisal Review Board, comprised of nine citizens divided into three-member boards, hear more complex appeals that, if unresolved, wind up in district court.
Final 2022 numbers will become official after the ARB wraps hearing appeals before tax rolls are certified in late July. Property owners should visit links at the appraisal district’s website, www.comalad.org or email questions to comalad@co.comal.tx.us.
