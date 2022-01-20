New Braunfels continued to make progress in several key economic areas in 2021 compared to the prior year that saw pandemic-induced challenges and stimulus programs that lifted local businesses and government, according to a survey conducted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation.
Holly Malish, the Chamber’s senior director of economic development, presented the annual review of economic benchmarks earlier this month to New Braunfels City Council members that indicated increased median household income, real property valuation and office space square footage.
“This is our 19th year of doing this study,” Malish told council members. “This is a study that we do each year with 19 different sections. It’s not information that you can gather online. It’s through personal connections that we’ve developed.”
Here’s a look at the 2021 Benchmark Study of economic indicators:
• New permit values: More than 35,000 single-family homes have been added since 2010. More than 1,800 single-family homes have been added in the last year. “Commercial has been on the rise as well after dipping since the beginning of the pandemic,” Malish said.
• Population estimates: The city’s population has grown nearly 57% since 2010, compared to the state’s population increase of 16% during that same period. New Braunfels population grew to 90,403, according to the 2020 Census.
• Per capita commercial investment: This custom benchmark was created to indicate how the local economy was attracting commercial investment. The 2021 per capita commercial investment average was $796 per resident. The average since 2010 has been $1,439. Last year, that indicator stood at $1,925 per resident.
The figure is calculated by taking the amount of new commercial investment from primary employers and dividing that by the current population, according to Malish.
• Real property valuation: Real property values have grown to more than $7 billion, about 144%, since 2010. Values grew 12% in 2021 compared to the previous year.
• Median household income: This indicator increased by 3% from 2020. Since 2011, the city’s median household income has grown by 57%. Comal County’s household median income grew by about 15% since 2020. “Higher household incomes are commonly associated with the greater means of acquiring goods and services,” she said. “It means that our economy is doing really well.”
• Unemployment rate comparison: New Braunfels is almost recovered from pre-COVID levels of unemployment, according to the study, with an average rate of 3.9% in 2021. That unemployment figure stood at 6.5% in 2020.
Employment: According to the study, an average of 44,830 were employed in 2021, an average growth rate of 28% from the previous year and 56% over the last 11 years.
• City property tax statistics: Revenues were up 9% from 2020 to nearly $10.2 billion.
• Number of new business meters: This indicator, measured by city-owned New Braunfels Utilities for electricity, water and wastewater, saw 227 new meters added in 2021. The utility has added an average of 170 meters each year since 2011.
“This is a good sign of a growing entrepreneurial section of the market,” she said.
• Sales tax revenue receipts: This indicator is up 111% since 2011, with that figure coming to nearly $35 million in 2021. The indicator is up about 21% in 2021 from the previous year. Sales tax revenue is the largest local revenue source for city government services.
• Commercial industrial tax value: This indicator saw an increase in 2021 from $2.9 billion the previous year. Values have increased 140% in the last 11 years.
• Building permit values: More than 1,000 single-family home permits were issued in 2020 for the eighth straight year, and since 2010, 15,202 new homes have been constructed.
• Available office space: More than 33,000 square feet of office space was available in 2021, according to the survey. The total office space indicator topped 1.24 million square feet, an increase of 96% since 2011. Total office space topped 1 million square feet for the fourth year in a row.
• New primary jobs: The city added 1,218 primary employer jobs in 2021, up 76% from the prior year. The average is 1,168 over 11 years. Overall, the city’s net primary job total was 10,805 a slight decrease from 11,770 the prior year.
This custom benchmark has been set locally since 2003, with input from the city’s 62 primary employers. According to the survey, 20 of those primary employers added jobs in 2021, and 10 of those experienced job losses. Total primary job losses were 757. Primary employers are defined as those producing a good or service here, with a majority of that good or service sold outside the trade area.
• Average home values: Home values in the city of New Braunfels have grown 96% from 2011 and 22% in the last year. Home values in New Braunfels ISD were flat compared to the prior year.
