A New Braunfels man who led police on a bizarre but brief chase early Wednesday was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into an electric utility pole, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a NBPD unit patrolling Main Plaza at 12:17 a.m. spotted a white sedan that sped up after turning west onto Seguin Avenue.
“It began accelerating rapidly, and the officer followed the vehicle, which turned onto Landa Park Drive and Landa Park.”
The vehicle didn’t slow down for the posted 20 mph speed limit and it blew through a stop sign at Landa Park Drive and Aquatic Circle, Ferguson said. The vehicle continued westbound through the park and up the steep hill connecting into California Boulevard.
“The vehicle didn’t stop — it continued accelerating up the hill. Because of the speed, it was unable to properly negotiate the turn onto California Boulevard. In the 100 block, the vehicle jumped a curb and struck an NBU utility pole at the corner of California and Lakeview Boulevard.”
Ferguson said the impact brought down live NBU lines.
“It broke the utility pole,” he said. “A clear path was found for the driver to exit the vehicle.”
Matthew Stephen Poehl, 28, of New Braunfels, was medically cleared at Christus-Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels before being transported to Comal County Jail.
Poehl, charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a state jail felony, remained jailed Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Krause, NBU chief communications and strategy officer, said the crash left one residence without power from about midnight to 8 a.m.
“NBU initiated a pole, transformer, conduit and wire replacement – that’s basically everything running to the affected home,” she said. Krause said NBU has information on safety during downed live power lines in a video, accessible at nbutexas.com/electric-safety. Ferguson said no other charges were filed and no investigation was pending.
“It was determined he was not intoxicated,” Ferguson said. “He didn’t flee the scene and there was no sign of intoxication – if there was, he would have been charged.”
