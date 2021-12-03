The search for a Wimberley man authorities said might be missing in Canyon Lake entered its third day Friday, with nothing new discovered by rescue boats that will continue searching through the weekend.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they will continue to probe Wednesday’s reports of a 47-year-old man who allegedly walked into the lake near Boat Ramp 17 as a possible drowning.
“He has been listed as a missing person, and we’re not ruling out the fact that he may have drowned,” CCSO Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Rex Campbell said Thursday. “But we are certainly looking at other scenarios as well.”
First responders continue to scour the water in a cove on the lake’s north central end, looking for the man who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants. CCSO said the man last had contact with family members at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Interim Chief Robert Mikel said his department’s Marine 53 sonar-equipped rescue boat, along with CCSO deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens, returned to the area around 8 a.m. Friday.
Mikel said the agencies searched until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. CCSO had no detailed comment on the search nor the status of the investigation on Friday.
