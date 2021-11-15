Shots erupted in a Canyon Lake residential neighborhood Friday evening, injuring a 17-year-old boy traveling with three others in what authorities said appeared to be a drug deal gone bad.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies responded to the Physicians Premier Emergency Room, in the 20,000 block of State Highway 46 in Bulverde, around 8:58 p.m. on Friday.
“We were called for a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back,” Smith said.
“Deputies arrived on scene and began to investigate.”
Smith said the victim was inside a black Volkswagen Passat with three male friends, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old, when he was shot.
“It was learned the shooting took place in the area of Overhill Street and Flintstone Drive in Canyon Lake,” she said. “The preliminary investigation revealed they were in the area for a possible drug transaction during the time of the shooting.”
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to the medical clinic by his friends. From there, Bulverde Spring Branch Fire and EMS transported him to San Antonio’s University Hospital, where Smith said he is expected to recover.
“The vehicle was taken to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office impound lot for processing,” she said.
Smith said the victim and two others reside in Canyon Lake, and the other is from Spring Branch. CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division wouldn’t say if the victim and his friends were driving or were stopped when the shot or shots were fired, if the victim was shot inside or outside of the vehicle, if the shots came from another car or from a nearby residence, and if they knew the shooter or shooters.
“At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects or suspect vehicles have been identified,” Smith said. “Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing the victim and his friends, who are being somewhat cooperative.
“Limited details are being released because we do not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.