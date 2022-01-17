New Braunfels Utilities will close the 100 Block of East San Antonio Street between Market Avenue and the downtown Main Plaza Tuesday through Thursday to allow water operations crews to complete wastewater infrastructure replacement.
The area will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to maneuver equipment and materials safely.
“The lane coming from the bridge towards the Plaza will be used as a detour, and motorists should plan to use North Market Avenue, East Mill Street and North Seguin Avenue to get back onto the Plaza,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “The traffic coming from the Plaza will be detoured to Comal Avenue to Tolle Street to Gilbert Avenue to get back to East San Antonio Street.”
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
Contact Edward Birch at 830-608-8831 or ebirch@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding this project.
Other ongoing traffic impacts as part of the Castell Avenue 24-inch Water Line Project are as follows:
• Zink Street from Seguin Street to Market Avenue — road closure with a detour through January
• Market Avenue from Zink Street to Meusebach Street — work on 12-inch sewer main replacement through January
• Elizabeth Avenue from Torrey Street to Hinman Island Drive — will remain closed until late February for the installation of a 24-inch water main
Ongoing traffic impacts as part of the McQueeney 24-inch Water Line Project, which will upgrade existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains, is as follows:
• McQueeney Road between IH-35 southbound frontage road and Perryman Street will remain closed through March 4 to allow NBU contracted crews to install a bore pit for water infrastructure under IH-35 in the eastbound lane of McQueeney Road between Perryman Street and the IH-35 Frontage Road. The closures are clearly marked and detour signs will guide traffic around closures.
•The 700 Block of South Academy Avenue between Elm Street and West Nacogdoches Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 28. Crews will replace wastewater infrastructure during this time. As a detour, motorists should use Elm Street, West Nacogdoches Street and Hill Avenue to get back onto South Academy Avenue.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects online at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures, and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.