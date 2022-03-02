Members of the New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved a recommendation from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation renewing a contract with the Spark Small Business Center for a grant in an amount not to exceed $122,500.
The expenditure allows Spark to finance and operate the Small Business Development Center satellite office in New Braunfels through the end of fiscal year 2022.
Spark provides free services targeted to existing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs and focuses on counseling sessions, expanding access to capital, business planning, training, contracting and procurement opportunities and exporting initiatives.
Since 2011, the EDC has partnered with the Seguin EDC to fund the Small Business Development Center, part of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development, on West San Antonio Street.
However, late last year, Seguin left the partnership after the center signed a year-long commitment with the Small Business Development Center from October 2020 to September 2021, shifting the full brunt for financing Spark unto the New Braunfels EDC.
With a $17,500 contribution in fiscal year 2020-2021 from Seguin EDC, Spark faced a $52,500 deficit if it was to fulfill its commitment through the end of the contract period in September 2021.
Spark officials presented that development in a briefing to the EDC and the members approved an additional project expenditure on May 20 of $140,000, keeping the center operational through the end of February.
Spark maintains a 60-day cancellation notice required to the Small Business Development Center and is obligated to the property lease through Nov. 14, 2025.
The landlord can consent to a subletting of the lease and there is a lease addendum that states if the total funding sources available to Spark is reduced by more than 50 percent or funding is eliminated, they may terminate the lease with 120 days written notice of termination to the landlord.
Spark Board members plan to take up an extension renewal discussion this summer in consultation with the EDC.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-2” Single-family and Two-family District to “C-4A” Resort Commercial District at 1551 Gruene Road.
• Ratified the submission of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for 2023 to request funding for ballistic shields.
• Ratified the submission of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, State Homeland Security Program - Regular Projects Grant for 2022 to request funding for a utility task vehicle and trailer for the Fire Department.
• Approved amendments to the Mayfair Development and Design Control Document under the “Development Agreement Obligation” option addressing typos and updating development standards for zero lot line homes to reflect current standards used by the city that better align with the International Residential Building Code.
• Ratified an application submitted to the Department of Homeland Security’s fiscal year 2021 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program for funding to hire new firefighters.
• Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2022: Amazon Market Place, $160,000; Goodyear Tire, $150,000; Spectrum Cable, $110,000; and Tyler Technologies Inc., $120,000.
• Renewed the following annual contracts: public improvement district administration Services with P3 Works LLC, hotel occupancy tax collection and compliance services with GovOS / formerly MuniRevs Inc. and investment advisory services with Hilltop Securities Asset Management LLC.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “APD” Agriculture/Predevelopment District to “C-1A”, Neighborhood Business District at 471 and 491 Engel Road.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the number of positions in the classification for sergeant and detective in the New Braunfels Police Department. The change reflects adding one additional sergeant position and subtracting one detective position.
