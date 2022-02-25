Red-faced demons in intricate makeup — their heads adorned with devilish horns — roamed the backyard of Jody Cedillo’s New Braunfels home.
The creatures were joined by a figure dressed in Roman gladiator regalia and another who was outfitted in Julius Caesar’s prolific garb.
The setting afternoon sun glared down on the back of the house facing out toward the Guadalupe River. The unique gathering of personalities stood at the ready eagerly awaiting their next instruction — all in the name of bringing filmmaker Damian Chapa’s vision to life — a vision that is as grounded in reality as it is a dream.
The film “Born Into a Dream,” which is being filmed in New Braunfels, is set in both reality and a dream world where a diverse cast of characters go to uncover a solution to their life’s problems. Through the dream experience they eventually discover important life lessons that translate over to the real world.
“It’s a very telling film about the human condition of forgiveness,” Chapa said. “It’s all about forgiveness.”
Cedillo’s house is one of several locations in New Braunfels being used as the backdrop for Chapa’s latest project, which is using the talent of locals to tell the story.
“It’s a dream,” Cedillo said. “For (my family) it’s like a dream to have our house featured in a movie.”
The film crew visited several sites across New Braunfels, including some tree houses.
Chapa, who is best known for his role in the 1993 film “Blood In, Blood Out,” was drawn to New Braunfels for its mystical scenery like the river that runs through the city, which lends itself to the movie’s dream-like quality.
“(The film) is very mystical,” Chapa said. “New Braunfels has that feeling in certain areas and you don’t get that everywhere.”
The movie that Chapa is writing, directing, producing and acting in is a departure from his previous work in gangster films.
Chapa, who said leaving Hollywood granted him the freedom to make independent movies, is switching gears to appeal to a different audience.
“It’s a creative art piece,” Chapa said.
The movie relied on a lot of local talent, including its actors, crewmembers and even its musicians.
“It’s not a big budget (film),” Chapa said. “(When) you have people like these guys help us so much (the movie) just turned into this creative ball of (energy).”
The film incorporated the musical stylings of local musician and artist, Carlos Cedillo, who lent his other worldly trained tone to the movie.
Carlos’ brightly colored artwork, which is heavily inspired by Mayan culture, can also be seen throughout the movie.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” Chapa continued to say. “This is real — wonderful people real life — beautiful rivers. I mean, you can’t ask for more.”
Filming for the film “Born Into a Dream” is set to wrap in the next week. It’s expected to release sometime in December and will have a premiere in New Braunfels.
