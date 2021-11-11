“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”
The late President John F. Kennedy’s words came into focus Thursday as residents came together at New Braunfels’ Main Plaza to recognize and thank veterans for their service.
The 30-minute noontime event, hosted by Hope Hospice, began with an invocation by Retired Army Col. Zan Sellers and members of the Honor Guard from VFW Post 7110 posting the colors, which included flags from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force.
In a welcome to veterans and guests assembled, Chris Sitton, Hope Hospice community liaison, said Veterans Day is “a significant day, and it is a big celebration.”
“With all that seems to be going on in our country, it’s good to be somewhere we can unite over a common purpose,” Sitton said. “We are honored to come together in unity today. In unity, we celebrate our veterans for their courage, for their sacrifice, for their service and for the role they continue to play in our nation today and in our lives, many of us on a very personal level.”
That was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Navy veteran Wayne Bennett, and a stirring rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” performed by vocalist Yesenia McNett.
In his remarks, Retired Army Col. Steve Cornelius recognized veterans and active military members, as well as their families and the community at large “who support their commitment to our great country.”
“From one veteran to another, thank you for your selfless service to our great country,” Cornelius said. “I join with countless others to say you are sincerely admired, proudly celebrated and very appreciated by our fellow citizens, business leaders, civic organizations and our leaders in government.”
One hundred and three years after World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, Cornelius said, “our country and community continue to celebrate and honor our veterans. It’s a way of life.”
Sitton then recognized veterans from each service branch, as well as their spouses.
The ceremony concluded with a rendering of “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by McNett and a benediction led by Sellers.
After the ceremony, Comal County resident Barry Archer, an Army special forces and Vietnam veteran, expressed what the day means to him.
“It’s a very important day honoring the veterans for the sacrifice they made for this country,” Archer said. “It’s often unappreciated, but I’ve always appreciated every veteran. I don’t care what their position was in the military, whether they were a cook or mail handler or the infantry or a Green Beret like me, they all served, and God bless them all.”
