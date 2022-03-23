After testimony by police and video of the search of the defendant’s dwelling after the robbery of a rideshare driver in 2018, the state rested — before the defense did the same — without testimony from the accused late Wednesday.
Joshua Elijah Limon, now 21, of New Braunfels, is on trial in Judge Gary Steel’s 274th District Court for the aggravated robbery of a Marion man who testified to being gun-butted and robbed of $745 in cash by two hooded men around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2018.
After New Braunfels Police Department patrol officers and investigators testified to their roles in the arrests of Joshua, and brother Zion Jacob Limon, now 24, in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frasier rested just before 4 p.m.
After a break, the defense also concluded without calling a single witness, including Joshua Limon testifying in his own defense. Austin-based defense attorney Kenavon Carter had subpoenaed Zion Limon, scheduled for trial in April for his alleged role in the incident, and awaiting capital murder charges in Bexar County, and a Converse man who was allegedly shot by Joshua Limon in a non-related incident in February 2019.
In the morning, NBPD Officer Joel Hawk confirmed testimony from the alleged victim that sent officers from a Exxon convenience store three blocks away back to the scene of the attack, just in front of the defendant’s apartment in the 700 block of Bell Street.
Police arrived around 11 p.m. but had to wait another 3½ hours before ironing out an approved search warrant to enter the apartment after Hawk testified to peering through a bent window blind to see Joshua trying to wrap up “a black object” inside a tether and stuff it up his
shirt.
Frazier played 41 minutes of a four-hour video in which police turned up two weapons that had been recently cleaned, cash hidden under a mattress, and drugs found throughout the apartment. The video also illustrated profane threats exchanged between Joshua and Zion Limon and the officers, who apologized for their reactions but said they were necessary.
“I am human…. the way I reciprocated wasn’t real professional,” Hawk said, adding, “I’m proud of the way I handled it, though it (the response) was meant to (match) the same way (they responded).”
Currently held by Guadalupe County awaiting trial on drug charges, the alleged victim testified Tuesday that on the night he was beaten, he was in the process of picking up Zion Limon when two men attacked him inside his car.
He said he surrendered the money but not his wallet containing an ID that had his parents’ address, then sped to the Exxon convenience store at the Landa Street/Walnut Avenue intersection.
At the time the man, now 31, said he was Zion Limon’s supervisor at the Amazon Distribution Center in San Marcos.
He also said his ride to Zion was off the books from his duties as a part-time Lyft driver. He testified he was also a part-time marijuana dealer, and that Zion Limon had been the bridge to his pot connection for nearly a year.
Carter hammered away at the testimony, which began with the alleged victim, who testified to knowing one of the two men inside his Kia Optima as Zion Limon but didn’t recognize the other — a slow-spoken, light skinned, taller bespectacled man — prosecutors identified as Joshua.
Carter asked him, and several police officers why neither Limon was presented in a line-up or why the alleged victim never presented his cell phone as evidence, or at least explain why he failed to tell investigators the phone was destroyed by his car that evening in the convenience store parking lot. The defense also wondered by the search of the apartment failed to turn up the hoodies or backpacks supposedly worn by the brothers in the attack.
A Bexar County forensic evidence supervisor testified earlier Wednesday that DNA swabbed from the guns and a $20 bill retrieved from the apartment connected to the alleged victim. And it was unclear how much of the money supposedly robbed from the victim was retrieved from the two suspects and how much of it was inside the apartment.
The video of the apartment search led to other charges against the Limons that Carter said were not connected for months. Only after the Comal County District Attorney’s Office sought additional interviews — first in September 2018, then January 2019 — were indictments handed up in April 2019, charging the brothers with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 and 4 grams in a drug-free zone, retaliation and harassment of persons inside a correctional facility.
Joshua Limon is being tried only on the aggravated robbery charge. Jurors will return at 9 a.m. Thursday to hear closing arguments from both sides and receive the charge from Steel, who will decide punishment in case of a guilty verdict.
Convictions on first-degree felonies carry prison terms that range from 5 to 99 years to life in prison and fines of up to $20,000.
