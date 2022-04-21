Many brave souls have taken the leap of faith — hoping that their homemade vessel can hold up against the roaring white waters of the dreaded tube chute.
For years Spartan gladiators, captains of “The Love Boat” and castaways hoping to be rescued have attempted the feat with a single goal in mind — finish without sinking.
Thru the Chute Boat Race is making its return this Saturday with 40 crafted cardboard boats competing in a race against the clock with some just hoping to take home the prize for most creative or best team spirit, however some might just end up with an epic fail.
“The decorations surprise (me) every year at how good they are,” said Stacey Dicke, the director of Parks & Recreation. “Then the people that are going for time have spent time to perfect what they feel will get them that fastest edge through the water.”
The City of New Braunfels Parks & Recreation has been putting on the cardboard boat race since 2011 and has drawn larger crowds every year. In the race’s infancy, the boats that took the journey down were more traditional looking, but in more recent years they have taken on more intricate and visually entertaining shapes — like fully decked out cars and foods such as bananas and cheese.
“We’ve had a little bit of everything, which is what makes it so much fun. People are just so creative,” Dicke said. “I’m surprised every year how creative people get and how they have translated that to a cardboard boat.”
Some have gone all out and even incorporated costumes to fit the themes of their cardboard vessel. The chute has carried clueless time travelers, Disney princesses and seafaring pirates down the Comal river to the sound of thunderous applause.
“It’s fun for the audience as well because you get to watch everyone attempt to get their boat through the chute, and some are successful, and some are not, but it’s all in good fun,” said Dicke.
This year’s entries include New Braunfels Utilities, six boats from Comal ISD and a city employee team that has recreated the ill-fated voyage of the Titanic in hopes that it won’t suffer the same fate.
In addition to the main event spectators will be able to visit booths with activities set up for kids and stop at others designed to educate the public on water safety.
The race kicks off this Saturday at the tube chute located in Prince Solms Park starting at 10 a.m.
