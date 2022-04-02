In the words of Rosemarie Gregory and Myra Lee Adams Goff, “Kindermaskenball is about tradition and making believe. Children particularly flourish in this world of make believe and adults create the tradition by recreating what they themselves enjoyed in childhood.”
Kindermasken Parade and Ball New Braunfels is a yearly celebration of German Texas which includes a children’s costume parade followed by a dance party.
It is the city’s oldest heritage tradition and in its early history, it was seen by many in New Braunfels as the year’s premier social event. Parents and children alike would spend months planning and preparing costumes, providing them an escape from the sometimes harsh realities of life on the frontier and a break from the hard work from the spring planting season. In the case of Kindermasken Parade New Braunfels, the space and tradition shared by this time-honored event goes back to the New Braunfels community’s earliest history.
The first mention of Kindermasken in New Braunfels can be found in the archives of the Neu Braunfelser Zeitung in 1857, indicating that the first instance of the parade occurred in 1856 and was led by Herman Seele, New Braunfels’ first teacher.
In reality, this tradition goes back much further, being based on ancient European Druidic and Teutonic customs celebrating the coming of spring.
In some areas of modern Germany, costumed Maskenball and Kindermaskenball celebrations remain a pillar of pre-lenten Fasching (carnival) festivals which often include costumed parades and parties in the streets like their new world counterpart here in New Braunfels.
Whatever the origins of Kindermaskenball, it has been a mainstay in New Braunfels for at least 166 years, with some local families participating for over eight generations.
Since 1992, the event has been held by the Heritage Society of New Braunfels and led most recently by retired NBISD teacher Tina Lindeman. Past chairs for the event included Linda Dietert, Bobbie Perdum, Chere Stratemann, Dr. Fred Willard, and Roxolin Krueger. Before that, the event was planned and executed by the teachers of NBISD who were required each year to attend the parade and chaperone their classes.
This year, the torch of Kindermasken chair has been passed to Allison Dietert-Humpheries who along with Heritage Society Director Justin Ball, moved the parade again to the grounds of Folkfest and revived the afterparty and dance as one of the main events at Folkfest.
This year, Kindermasken Parade and Ball New Braunfels is being held on Saturday, April 9, at the Folkfest New Braunfels celebration located at 1370 Church Hill Dr. Signup will begin at 11 a.m. at the New Braunfels Evening Lions booth located next to the main stage of the festival.
Costumed Children will be granted free weekend passes to the festival and the first 100 participants to sign up will receive a grab bag sponsored by the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club. The parade itself will begin at noon and will be led by parade Grand Marshal and recent New Braunfels transplant Alex Meixner. After the parade Mr. Mexiner will lead the children in a grand march followed by the presentation of medals for best costume in the following themes: Traditional/cultural, Fairytale, Superhero, and Pop-Culture. Additionally, for the first time in its history, two lucky children will be crowned as Kindermasken Bürgermeister und Bürgermeisterin, a distinction they will carry until the following year, when they will pass the honor to the next winners.
In the end, Kindermaskenball is about having fun, as well as contemplating and embracing the German roots of our community. It is a reflection of our past and a way for us, as a community, to keep the heart and soul of New Braunfels alive for future generations.
Proceeds generated by this event go directly to supporting the nonprofit operations of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels. The Heritage Society is a volunteer driven organization which runs the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, as well as year-round living history experiences on the second Saturday of each month, and in partnership with the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, third grade field trips in the spring and fall for local students who learn about life in early New Braunfels. Contact them for information regarding volunteer opportunities for Kindermasken and other programming by emailing director@nbheritagesociety.org.
Justin Ball is the Executive Director of Heritage Society of New Braunfels.
I would love some description of the historic photo. Are we looking across the "circle" (wonder when it was re-done) toward where NB Coffee and Crosswalk are today, or are we looking toward where San Antonio feeds in at the top and then around the corner to where Black Whale and UPS are? The church-looking steeple confuses me. More detail, please and thank you.
