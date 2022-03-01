Comal County’s most dominant primary race will have to wait a little longer for a winner.
Former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel and activist Carrie Isaac will meet in a May 21 runoff to decide the Republican nominee in Texas House District 73.
With most precincts reporting, Casteel had captured 47.3 percent of the vote, compared to Isaac’s 43.6 percent and former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green’s 9.1 percent.
Realigned District 73 boundaries omitted Kendall and Gillespie counties, home to incumbent Rep. Kyle Biedermann, leaving all of Comal and the western half of Hays County. With Casteel capturing Comal and Isaac winning Hays, it left enough for Green to force a runoff.
“I’m very appreciative to the voters and volunteers in Comal and Hays counties that have fueled this campaign thus far,” Casteel said. “Heading into a runoff is disappointing but we’re going to work even harder to earn the votes in this district, where I live.”
Isaac was also looking forward.
“In a contentious primary with three Republican candidates, a runoff is not unexpected,” she said. “I’m honored to have each and every vote that allowed me a place on the ballot for a second time — but the fight isn’t over yet.”
Nominations for two of New Braunfels’ four U.S. House seats will see runoffs in both parties. With no Democrats running and all of Comal County’s offices uncontested, there were only three local competitive races.
New Braunfels attorney Tracie Wright-Reneau had 43 percent of the vote to succeed seven-term retiring 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison, with Wimberley attorney Mark Cusack and New Braunfels attorney George Carroll battling for the second spot in the runoff.Ashley R. Evans, a specialty court administrator, defeated Mike Britt and will succeed outgoing Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders.
And Randy Gray, Comal County Court at Law No. 1 incumbent since 2003, fended off Spring Branch resident and attorney Marilee Hazel.
In other races, District 25 Texas Senate incumbent Donna Campbell won 81 percent of the vote against challenger and Lakeway financial analyst Channon Cain. Campbell, who lives in New Braunfels, is bidding for a third four-year term representing portions of Comal, Bexar, Blanco, Kendall, Guadalupe, Hays and Travis counties.
Comal County returned all of its GOP incumbents to office. Barring the unforeseeable and without Democratic challengers in the fall, the following will be sworn for new four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2023: County Judge Sherman Krause; Precinct 2 County Commissioner Scott Haag; Precinct 3 Commissioner Jen Crownover; County Clerk Bobbie Koepp; County Treasurer Renee Couch; District Clerk Heather Kellar; Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James “Rick” Walker; Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust; Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp; 274th District Court Judge Gary L. Steel; 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon.
Early voting at six county sites ended with just over 18,000 ballots cast. Leading Tuesday 25 polling locations were the Mammen Family Library in Bulverde, Garden Ridge City Hall, and the county’s Goodwin Annex in New Braunfels.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said those and other countywide sites still had voters in line at 8:30 p.m. – 1½ hours after polls closed. The county elections office was still awaiting the final ballot box from Mammen Library at 10:30 p.m.
The primaries again saw Republican numbers trump Democratic votes. Early voting ended with a 12,436 to 2,388 GOP advantage. Jaqua said the county’s 3,335 mail-in ballots totaled 2,408 Republican and 927 Democratic, with the 18,159 early votes unofficially 14.6 percent of registered voters (124,414).
While there were spotty incidents among the 200 or so Hart Verity ballot machines and scanners, no malfunctions were reported in the first real test of conversions to paper ballots. SB 1 mandates 24-7 cameras at the county’s main elections office as votes are counted, recorded and stored.
