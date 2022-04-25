Craft beer lovers traveled from near and far to sit underneath the yellow and white umbrellas at Rockin’ R on Saturday and sample beers from local breweries with proceeds from the event going to support nonprofit organizations in the area.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, the third annual Hill Country Craft Beer Festival brought together over 30 local breweries from San Antonio, New Braunfels, Austin and beyond to participate in this year’s event.
“I like trying multiple breweries and trying local and regional beers, especially ones you can’t get in Houston,” said Van Phelps, who made the trip with his family. “I love to support the community and the local beer scene.”
Brews on tap with names like Dopplebock, Czech Mate and Hefeweizen were served to beer connoisseurs and novices, which gave them a chance to find something new to try. With over 150 to choose from there was something for everyone.
“If you’re not a craft beer drinker this is good because there are representatives from the breweries here to answer questions,” said Erika Braune, a second year volunteer at the festival.
One event goer really got into the spirit of the festival when he paid tribute to German culture and the influence beer has on it by donning full lederhosen to celebrate New Braunfels’ heritage.
“If you’re going to drink beer you have to do it in lederhosen,” Steve Thompson said. “If you love beer, it’s a good time to be alive because there are so many good breweries out there — it’s the golden age of craft beer.”
The sounds of Phil Luna and the Lunatics and Soul Sessions served as the soundtrack for the day and were enjoyed while people sipped, chatted and ate courtesy of Black’s Barbecue, who provided a selection of pulled pork, sausage and chopped beef.
Some participated in yard games like cornhole, which were set up to further lend to the event’s laid back backyard barbecue atmosphere and others opted to lounge in the tubing outfitters’ bean bag chairs.
Merchandise booths were also set up to commemorate the occasion and sold apparel like hats and T-shirts, which further aided the fundraising aspect of the event.
This was the first time that purchases made throughout the festival were done via a cashless system worn on the wrist, however given that it was the event’s first year using it they did suffer some slight technological difficulties that were quickly remedied, according to Britt Etheredge, the chairperson for the event.
“We tried out this new cashless system and although we had some technical difficulties along the way, by far and away, it made things more efficient for the attendees, and for the volunteers who were running those systems,” he said.
Despite the hiccup, Etheredge said the turnout was great and that they received tons of compliments about everything from the live music to the selection of beer that was offered.
While the club’s fundraising efforts are still being tabulated, Etheredge is positive that the successful turnout helped them raise a lot of money for nonprofits and is hopeful that the annual festival will continue to attract more and more people.
“It’s starting to become one of those events that people look forward to,” Etheredge said. “Not only does it help us as a nonprofit to raise funds to give away locally, but I think it’s one of those things that helps our community as a whole.”
