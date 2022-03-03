A Comal County jury deliberated around 2 hours on Thursday before convicting Stephen Charles Hernandez guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and sexual assault of a child, both stemming from incidents in late 2015 and early 2016.
Hernandez, 60, of Canyon Lake, did not take the stand in his own defense during the four-day trial, presided by 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon. Because both charges carried enhancements, Hernandez will face life in prison.
The panel of eight women and six men, including alternates, received the jury charge before Comal County assistant district attorney Jessica Frazier and defense attorney James McDermott II began closing arguments around 11:35 a.m.
“He thought she was the perfect victim – he was like a stepfather,” Frazier said. “He provided for her and gave her the stability she never had,” Frazier said. “But boy was he wrong.”
Aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. In this case, because the girl turned 14 after the first charge, the second charge was sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Frazier hammered home Hernandez’s 1991 Maryland felony conviction for molesting his children’s 11-year-old baby sitter. That’s why Comal prosecutors cited that case to enhance Hernandez’s punishment to mandatory life imprisonment.
“It involved another 11-year-old girl,” Frazier said. “He’s 41 years older than she is. There’s a reason why the law allows the (admittance) of prior bad acts in child sex assault cases. It’s evidence. It previously happened. And this time it happened against another 11-year-old girl.”
The victim, now, 20, testified Wednesday that she told Mountain Valley Middle School counselors about the continuous abuse she said began at age 11, long before the aggravated assault on Dec. 1, 2015, and through March 8, 2016, her last time performing oral sex on Hernandez.
The woman also testified to sexual activity with Hernandez at locations in Comal County, and while residing at her grandmother’s home in Des Moines, Iowa and at Houston-area hotels. “The law says a child is not capable of consent, even if she was a willing participant,” Frazier said. “It was the adult who started it who should have known better — not her.”
McDermott said there was no physical evidence pointed to an assault, and nothing — blood, saliva and more — connected to Hernandez, other than the girl’s testimony.
“The state has the burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, which it failed to do,” he said, adding Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators failed to turn up DNA evidence that would be the smoking gun in such a case, and failed to question critical witnesses.
McDermott said it wasn’t a coincidence that she cried out to school counselors on same day she was facing in-school suspension for breaking the school dress code twice in a single day. He also pointed to an incomplete examination by the sexual assault nurse examiner because the girl wouldn’t consent to all of the physical necessities to prove a sexual incident occurred.
“There was no verification of anything,” he said. “There was nothing that proved anything — and you need all of those things for the complete picture — and (right now) there’s reasonable doubt.”
Frazier appealed to jurors twice in closing, taking 20 minutes before McDermott’s 20 minutes, then again before the jury was released for lunch around 12:30 p.m. The remaining 12 jurors came back with guilty verdicts just after 3:30 p.m.
Hernandez remained calm and attentive to proceedings throughout the trial, supported by his daughter and son, who sat behind the defense table as the verdicts were read.
Frazier and her boss, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, were unavailable for comment. Walking out of the courtroom, McDermott and his assistant, Jackson Lindsey, refused comment.
