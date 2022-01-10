The United Way of Comal County has named former New Braunfels mayor pro-tem and 2011 Citizen of the Year Kathleen Krueger as director of donor development.
Krueger was most recently director of development and public relations for Hope Hospice in New Braunfels.
United Way of Comal County Executive Director Terry Robinson announced the hiring in response to a unanimous vote by the board of directors to create a new staff position dedicated to increasing the non-profit organization’s capacity to support those in need in Comal County.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen to our staff,” Robinson said. “Decades of service have provided her a deep understanding and insight into the sometimes hidden, yet expanding, needs in Comal County. Her natural empathy, authenticity and diplomacy make her the perfect fit. We are happy she accepted the invitation to join our staff.”
In this new role, Krueger’s duties will include fundraising and assisting with special projects as well as educating the community further about the work of the non-profit organization, which supported 30 local charities in 2021.
A nearly 40-year resident of Comal County, Krueger has volunteered for numerous local non-profits and served on the New Braunfels City Council from 2005 to 2011, including two years as mayor pro-tem.
In 2019, Krueger was recognized as a “Pillar of the Community” by the editorial staff of the Herald-Zeitung for her positive impact and diverse leadership roles spanning decades.
Krueger calls her new mission “Godsent.”
“To work for an organization earnestly committed to helping the greatest number of people possible is exciting,” Krueger said. “I love that every dollar from donors support not just one worthy charity, but dozens.”
Describing herself as “a storyteller, not a salesman,” Krueger added that she “can’t wait to share the meaningful story of the many ways this respected organization helps change lives right here in Comal County.”
Each recipient of funding from the United Way of Comal County is first vetted by a committee that includes members of the board and is then required to submit quarterly reports detailing how the donation was used.
