A 69-year-old New Braunfels man was killed Thursday afternoon after his pickup truck, headed the wrong way on State Highway 46, was sliced in half when it struck a utility pole.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the 800 block of SH 46 south, at River Tree Drive, around 2:25 p.m.
“Officers and paramedics arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic (heading northbound in the southbound lanes of travel) when the truck left the roadway, traveled on the grassy shoulder and struck a utility pole, ejecting the driver,” Ferguson said.
The driver, 69-year old Kennon Mulhollan of New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust, who ordered an autopsy, Ferguson added. Next of kin has been notified.
“The NBPD Traffic Unit had all of 46 South and River Tree Drive closed for approximately five hours for the investigation, and also so crews could make repairs to a traffic signal damaged in the crash,” Ferguson added.
One man commenting on social media said he narrowly avoided being hit by the truck.
“I was headed 46 towards Seguin and he was headed opposite .. He was traveling at least 60-70 MPH and veered directly towards me using the turn lane trying to pass someone,” he posted. “Had I not swerved, it would have been a head-on.”
Ferguson said whether speed or alcohol might have factored into the accident will be determined as “part of the ongoing investigation.” No one else was injured and no other cars were damaged, he said.
“The cause of the accident remains under investigation; however, preliminarily it does not appear that weather conditions played a role in the crash,” Ferguson said.
