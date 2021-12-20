Members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board on Thursday approved an economic incentive package for a local business process outsourcing company that would bring hundreds of jobs to the city and postponed action on a package that would assist the nonprofit Brauntex Performing Arts Theater Association in a renovation project.
Members decided to postpone action to a future meeting on a proposed package that would provide up to $1.4 million to the Brauntex Theatre Association for a renovation project that includes purchasing video, lighting and stage equipment and retiring a portion of the theater’s debt obligation associated with those expenses.
Cheryl Fisher, the theater’s executive director, told members that the upgrades are necessary to bring in more quality artists to the city.
“We have been at a stalemate,” Fisher said. “We have a minimum amount of artists that will say, ‘Your technical equipment will only achieve a certain level of artists.’ Let’s just put out the name ‘Toto” (as an example). We’ve never been able to entertain anyone of that caliber or any artist, band or group that would approve of our technical equipment. Now, that takes that off the table that brings that level of artist into our community that has never been anywhere in this community. Those ticket sales will be higher. The margins will be greater and allow us to create more revenue to then continue our operations and continue our growth to even further expand our artist reach.”
Fisher added that the theater was hosting around 17 or 18 shows a year in 2016. That number has since grown to more than 45 shows a year, Fisher said.
Since 2016, the association has conducted a multi-year capital campaign designed to preserve the building and ensure the theater’s ongoing operational viability.
The campaign has been focused on renovating the building structure to accommodate a growing number of events, larger audiences and more technically complex performances.
The association has raised more than $1.5 million to undertake several significant upgrades over the course of the campaign and is moving into the $3.1 million fourth phase of the project, which is centered around capital upgrades to renovate the auditorium to accommodate the equipment and upgrades needed for modern performances.
These upgrades would provide an audio/visual display wall, LED intelligent lighting, a new public announcement system and state-of-the-art sound equipment.
Board member Brian Cox said he would like to see “this theater become more self-sufficient such that it doesn’t have to come back in three years when technology increases again.”
“The reality is I love the theater,” Cox said. “I love everything about it, but I do want to see it managed in a way that, if new acts need better technology, then the acts that came before it should be generating enough revenue to buy that, to have the capital expenditure to keep up with the market. We certainly have the people. We certainly have the interest.”
Other board members expressed hope that the theater could fundraise additional money or acquire enough grant funding to bring that potential $1.4 million package to a smaller number.
“We understand that this is a large amount of money,” Fisher told the Herald-Zeitung after the meeting. “We certainly feel like we deserve it and have earned it, but we want every question asked. We want everyone on the (board) to be very comfortable with their vote. Any and all persons who would like to come to the January (board) meeting, we would certainly appreciate their support.”
Fisher told the Herald-Zeitung that fundraising efforts continue for the fourth phase of the project. Donators can contribute online at www.brauntex.org, by phone or mail.
The projected timeline is to finalize the fourth phase of the theater project sometime in fiscal year 2023.
The theatre will celebrate its 80th anniversary in January.
Originally opened in 1942 as a movie palace, the theatre was a hub for entertainment and cultural activities until it closed in 1998.
A group of city and county officials, along with artists, engineers, attorneys, residents and other local professionals, decided to form the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association, which took possession of the dilapidated building in 1999 before it was demolished.
Renovations began almost immediately to transform the movie theatre into a large performing arts stage and the newly renovated building reopened in April 2000.
The theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and currently maintains a 600-person capacity.
The theatre has undergone several structural and aesthetic renovations and updates since 1999.
In other action, members approved a request from New Braunfels-headquartered TaskUs for a development incentive of up to $300,000 as a tenant improvement and development cost offset that would bring 750 new jobs to New Braunfels within the next two years.
The company is planning to expand its physical footprint in order to meet projected business needs, proposing to occupy an additional floor at their Independence Drive location.
The expansion would require tenant finish-out and furniture, fixture and equipment, including a new backup generator that can provide emergency power to the entire facility.
Under the proposed terms of the incentive agreement, the company will employ 700 full-time employees within 12 months of opening the expanded facility area and will increase to 750 within 24 months.
The company would also guarantee an increased local annual payroll to $33 million within 12 months of occupying the expanded facility and $35.4 million within 24 months.
In addition, company officials said that on or before Jan. 1, 2023, the combined ad valorem and business personal property total value would be at least $3 million more than the established value of $21,300,380 set at the beginning of this year.
The New Braunfels City Council gets final say over any economic incentive proposals approved by NBEDC board members.
