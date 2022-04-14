Soprano, alto, tenor and bass — each distinct voice melding together in perfect harmony, waning and cresting with every passing note that emerges from the vocal cords of its symphonic host.
The melodic sound lifts and stretches throughout the sanctuary of Cross Lutheran Church and lingers in the air before settling in the ears of all who hear it.
It has been long — far too long — since the voices of the New Braunfels Community Chorale graced the ears of an audience, but now that the dangers of COVID-19 have subsided they are making music once again.
After an extended hiatus the members of the New Braunfels Community Chorale are making their long awaited return to the stage with a performance they are calling “The Greatest Show.”
However — this isn’t their typical show. For the first time in its long history, they are going all out by adding a bit of theatricality to their performance with costumes, choreography, props and a Broadway worthy setlist.
“Go big or go home, right? We’ve all suffered so much and been away from one another so long that we need a little joy,” Jody Bagley Leifeste, the show’s director said.
“The Greatest Show,” which is named after one of the songs they are performing, is composed of several modern and classic musical numbers from the Disney and Broadway catalogs.
Leifeste leads the 35-member group in selections from musicals such as “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman.” It also features a medley of songs composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber like “Phantom of the Opera” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and includes tributes to Disney songs such as “A Whole New World” and “Let It Go.”
Traditionally the nonprofit singing group performs their musical selections the way a formal choir would — in a suit and bowtie — but this season they are trading in the penguin suits for colorful garb and cowboy hats.
The show incorporates several elements one might find in a stage production with many of the soloists donning homemade costumes and playing the character who sings the song.
“It just hit me last fall that maybe we could embrace the mask idea and everybody’s been masked up, so I thought, well, let’s go one step further and do costumes,” Leifeste said.
The chorale was a few short weeks away from their spring concert when COVID hit and they were forced to cancel the show. When the city finally started to open back up again there was still some hesitancy to return due to the predominantly senior members of the group and it was pushed back to spring.
By the time rehearsals started back up again, the once over 60 member chorale had dwindled to about 30 and they found themselves having to rebuild some of what was lost during COVID.
In desperate need of more singers, the group put out an open no-audition call and gained about five new members, including Dana Ohm, who joined this season and is poised to play Rapunzel in the upcoming show.
“It was a challenge (relearning how to sing) at first, but it’s been really fun,” Ohm said. “There is so much talent in this community,” she added.
Formed in fall 1979 under the name “Heritage Chorale,” the New Braunfels Community Chorale has been singing for over 40 years with members coming from all over the area to lend their voices to the music.
While this may be their first time performing blocked choreography, the chorale isn’t a stranger to singing a variety of different musical genres such as pop, folk and even a few rock numbers.
This will be the vocal group’s 83rd season performing concerts for the community and this performance promises to be a rather unique experience for audiences, according to long-standing chorale member Linda McPeak.
“We’re hoping the audience applauds and sways and hums along if they want to. We want them to just be really involved,” McPeak said. “I think it’s a really fun concert, we just got to get the audience there.”
You can catch the members of the New Braunfels Community Chorale perform a selection of modern and classic musical numbers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Cross Lutheran Church.
Tickets to “The Greatest Show” are $10 at the door, however children under the age of 12 get in free.
