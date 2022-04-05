It’s been 150 years worth of history, decades worth of memories and well over a century’s worth of seasonal festivals for New Braunfels’ oldest running Catholic school.
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School is in the midst of celebrating its 150th anniversary, which began at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
“There are not that many private schools and not that many Catholic schools, and not that many that have been around for 150 years,” Carolyn Fey Phelan, a member of the Parish Committee Archives said.
Preserving history
The school was established in the fall of 1871 and taught by two sisters from the Congregation of Divine Providence Sisters, who oversaw the education of 17 students. By 1901 the sisters erected a formal school building to accommodate more students and eventually had a second building built next door several decades later.
The oldest surviving structure of the school was the two-story building built in 1959, which contained 12 classrooms, an office, a library and indoor restrooms and drinking fountains — a modern marvel at the time of construction.
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School now sees to the education of more than 350 students, including those whose families have attended for generations, and is still providing an education rooted in tradition and faith.
Around roughly the same time as the start of the anniversary a large collection of documents archiving the history of the church, the school and the city of New Braunfels began their move to a more permanent home at the Parish Center Archives.
Efforts have been made to preserve, organize and house the collection containing numerous tuition ledgers, lesson plans and gradebooks, class photos, newspaper clippings and other related memorabilia by the Parish Archives Committee.
“Soon everyone around here that knows who these people are will be gone and we won’t be able to identify (the people in the photos),” Phelan said of the importance of preserving the history of the church and school.
Old photos dating back to the late 1800s capture what life was like for students during different eras of the school’s 150-year lifetime and had the members of the Parish Archive Committee going through them reminiscing about their days as students.
The smell, taste of nostalgia
Born in 1939, Father Michael Peinemann began his education at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School in 1944. Some of his fondest memories of attending the school came from the school fundraisers, which were held on the grounds of what would later become the Parish Center.
Peinemann recalls several tents, which contained games like spin the wheel, and he would join in rousing games of bingo, participate in arts and crafts, and partake in the candy booth.
But the part he remembers most during the festivals was the distinct taste and smell of the pot roast that would be cooked in big cast iron pots.
“That was the most mystifying part that I remember from that time,” he said. “The pot roast was the big thing.”
Given his affection for the dish, Peinemann later tracked down the makers of it and preserved the recipe for future generations. He was even gifted the ladle that was used to maintain the integrity of the pot roast.
“They had a ladle with a long handle and it had little holes in it. That was the secret to keeping all of the foam off the top of the pot because all the bad things would come out of the meat.”
Peinemann later went on to become a deacon and then devoted his life to priesthood. He frequently acted as a substitute teacher at the school before finally retiring.
Bloody baseball folly
Jim Weber was one of 10 children to attend Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School. The family’s education spanned 23 years beginning in 1944 with his sister.
One day during his time there he split his head open while playing a game of baseball at recess — Weber was the catcher and positioned himself behind the batter in preparation to catch the pitcher’s ball.
“I stood too close to the batter and the bat came around and split the skin of my head open,” he said. “We always knew if that happened when you’re on the playground that you go see the cook sister at the convent because she had the connections.”
When he arrived at the front door of the convent he knocked swiftly on the door and was admitted in by the sister.
“She said, ‘Oh gosh, go around to the back door, you’re getting blood on the carpet.’”
He did as he was instructed and ran around to the back of the building to the laundry and the sister contacted his mother and his aunt ended up coming to get him. Weber was taken care of by a doctor but to this day he can’t believe that the cook sister was more worried about the carpet than his wound.
After his mischievous school boy days of constantly getting into trouble, he returned to the school as a teacher and taught for 20 years.
His children would later attend the school to keep up with the family tradition.
Triggering the past
Al Fricke is another graduate of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School to return to the hallways as a teacher and taught there from 1961 to 1969.
One of his favorite things about his time at school was the spring festivals, which were held as a way of raising money for the school and continues to be a long standing tradition with parents, students and the community.
“Life was simple,” he said. “(It) was just purely a money raising thing and a good old time. The locals, the parents and the school teachers got together and cooked, and parents (also) ran the booths.”
While going through the photographs in the archive’s collection he stumbled on an old black and white photo of his parents running the doll booth at one of the festivals, which brought back a whirlwind of memories.
Fricke described the dolls as pillow dolls — a doll that was sewn together and stuffed.
The school had purchased dozens of them and the sisters and other volunteers sewed outfits for the dolls.
The dolls would be put up for grabs and festival goers would place a coin in a wheel and the winner would walk away with the doll.
“Those are fun memories,” he said wistfully.
While his kids were going through the school he got heavily involved in the festival — even becoming facilities chairman.
Continuing the tradition
Whether it be the 1900s or the 2000s, festivals at the oldest existing Catholic school in New Braunfels have stood the test of time. With 150 years of tradition under its belt, the spring festival promises to be an affair to remember with plenty of food, music and games.
“The one thing we have found is that we all get together over a meal,” Carla Zurcher of the Parish Archives Committee said. “If it’s a fundraiser or a special occasion, or whatever it is, food’s always involved and it always brings the community together.”
The spring fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 in the Saints Peter & Paul Parish Center parking lot.
