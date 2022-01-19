Comal County health officials added 309 new COVID-19 cases to its count on Wednesday, while local hospitalizations continued to climb.
The newly reported cases bring the total number in the county to 24,637 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
The county has reported 3,436 new cases this month, already more than in October, November and December combined, which accounted for 2,582 new cases.
Monday saw 53,953 new cases reported statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 64,331, an increase of 14,500 compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Local hospitals reported caring for 64 patients, an increase of four from the previous day and 16 more from a week ago, with 12 in intensive care and three on ventilators.
About 86% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to health officials.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The hospitalized patient population also increased regionally and statewide, likely fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 14.3% on Wednesday, an increase from the 13.2% rate reported the previous day.
On Monday, there were at least 12,344 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to state data, an increase of 1,304 patients a week ago. Although that number of patients is the most seen in the last three months, it's still short of the record 14,218 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 11, 2021.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.1% of total hospital beds statewide.
No deaths were reported on Wednesday. The county's death toll remains at 490. Health officials have reported seven deaths this month.
As of Tuesday, 76,123 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
The number of residents receiving vaccinations is also increasing, albeit slowly.
According to state data, 62.4% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate is 62.03%.
The fully vaccinated rate in neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, stood at 56.07%.
About 40.7 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 5.5 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
COVID-19 testing in New Braunfels is also available at a site operated by Grand Avenue Pharmacy located at 894 Loop 337 Unit B, Riverside ER at 1860 S. Seguin Ave., Lonestar 24 HR ER at 1751 Medical Way and Christus Promptu Urgent Care at 1659 State Highway 46.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
