Two years after she last faced the man accused of molesting her, the 10-year-old girl took the stand on Wednesday to tell jurors about her fears and continued nightmares.
“I cried yesterday because I didn’t want to see him again,” she said, crying and shaking her head when asked to identify 53-year-old Jose Luis Regalado, the New Braunfels man being tried on two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court.
Regalado is accused of fondling the girl, then 8, on at least two occasions and possibly three between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2019.
She testified that she still has nightmares about what happened that week in her grandmother’s one-bedroom apartment.
“It made me feel horrible because I didn’t tell my mom right away,” she said.
Wednesday was the second full day of testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial, which will be decided by a jury of 11 men and three women, including alternates. After Assistant District Attorney Jackie Doyer rested the state’s case, Boyer excused the jury for lunch; then excused them for the day around 2 p.m.
He asked Doyer and defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas to prepare the jury charge, though Cabanas said he was unsure if his client would testify in his own defense when jurors return at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from the alleged victim’s mother and a New Braunfels Police Department investigator. The mother tearfully recalled the day her daughter admitted being sexually assaulted by a family member.
“That it was him had never occurred to me,” she said, staring Regalado down from the witness stand. She testified that she watched her daughter start to sleep all day, was afraid to go outside, and became leery of interacting with others. She said the child developed such a hair-trigger temper, it fueled angry outbursts she had never seen before.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of all of the trial principals, including the grandmother, whose testimony in the morning mirrored that of her daughter before her granddaughter took the stand on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Cabanas questioned why the case against his client took so long to develop, as he led the jury down a timeline that began with the girl’s first outcry to her mother on June 29, 2020. The mom notified Child Protective Services and New Braunfels police on June 30, and the initial police report was filed July 2.
After counselors at the Children Advocacy Center of Comal County conducted a forensic interview with the girl July 21, which led to NBPD Det. Jason Tucker filing a warrant for Regalado’s arrest July 30. Cabanas wondered why it took nearly a month to find Regalado, who was arrested Aug. 20. He has remained in Comal County Jail since his arrest and through his Nov. 4 indictment under bonds totaling $50,000.
While the alleged victim sat in an adjacent room next to the courtroom on Tuesday, Cabanas and Doyer sparred until Boyer ruled to allow the mother’s testimony to reflect her daughter’s accounts of events.
“She told me that ‘Po-Po’ put his hand inside her pants and rubbed around, in circular motions near her private area,” the mother testified, adding her mother, the child’s grandmother, was in the shower both times. On the third time within that week the girl testified she screamed, “No — leave me alone!” loud enough to alert the grandmother through a closed bathroom door.
The girl said the thought of being so close to the defendant triggered reactions she thought she’d conquered. The last witness on Wednesday, Cherri Mettler, a former CAC counselor now in private practice, testified the girl had a “heightened state of hyper vigilance” that included most earmarks of someone experiencing a post-traumatic situation.
Tucker’s two-hour interview of Regalado on Sept. 9 appeared to have extracted a confession, but Cabanas refuted that, saying the defendant denied fondling the girl 56 times. He chastised Tucker for failing to interview witnesses in a timely fashion and not actually visiting the site of the alleged incidents, and finally, his insinuating Regalado faced a hopeless situation unless he confessed — all of which the detective denied.
“You know when a kid is telling the truth and when it’s made-up,” Tucker testified of watching the CAC interview. “I could tell that in this case, it wasn’t made-up.
“It’s easier to remember the truth than a lie, and what the mother, grandmother and the victim said was the same — it never changed.”
After the defense rests its case and closing arguments, the case should go to the jury before lunchtime tomorrow. Convictions on each second-degree felony charge carry punishment of between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
