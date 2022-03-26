One woman was killed and another transported to an area hospital after a two-vehicle accident just outside of New Braunfels on Friday evening.
Details were unavailable Saturday from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which worked the accident scene. Robert Mikel, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS chief, said units from his department were dispatched to the 4800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 32, near Devils Backbone west of the city, around 6:12 p.m. Friday.
“The first units arrived to find two vehicles involved, with major damage to both,” Mikel said, adding the drivers of both vehicles were the sole occupants.
Mikel said a 55-year-old woman who was ejected from her vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders.
“The seatbelt in the victim’s car appeared to have broken,” Mikel said.
Responders had to extract a 32-year-old woman who drove the second vehicle, who was stabilized by paramedics before Travis County STAR Flight transported her to Seton-Hays Hospital in Kyle.
No information was immediately available Saturday afternoon from DPS on the identities and residences of the women, their vehicles or other details.
