Tune up the guitars and gear up for a day of contemporary American music rooted in the sounds of country, rock, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues.
After postponing the event for two years because of the pandemic, the Americana Music Jam is making its return Sunday, May 22 with an all-star lineup of acoustic musical acts, with proceeds from the event going to nonprofit organizations in the Hill Country area.
The concert sponsored by KNBT 92.1 FM Radio and Gruene Hall benefits the Hill Country Youth Orchestra, which invests and supports children’s musical education, and the Crisis Center of Comal County, which recently suffered a crippling fire that rendered the building inhabitable and was one of the charitable recipients for the last jam.
“(The fire is) why we made them the beneficiary this year,” said Mattson Rainer, who is the general manager of the sponsoring radio stations and the event’s organizer. “We typically like to spread the love around… but it seemed in light of the fire they were the nonprofit in town that had the greatest immediate need for money to rebuild their operations.”
Since 1997, Rainer has been putting on the Americana show of the year in New Braunfels with the help of Gruene Hall and the artists who devote their time to the event’s charitable cause.
What began as a way to bring awareness about the Americana genre of music while raising money for nonprofit organizations has now evolved into a beloved event that brings in people from all over Texas. This will be the Americana Music Jam’s 24th year.
This year’s music jam features numerous Americana musical artists from all over Texas and beyond performing acoustically. So far the lineup is composed of musical acts such as Robert Earl Keen, Radney Foster, William Beckmann and Jim Lauderdale.
Musicians Walt Wilkins, Dalton Domino, Taylor Rae, Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulter, Kelley Mickwee, Jordan Nix and Parker Ryan round out the lineup along with a special guest.
“(The) artists are obviously enjoying being able to play music again, so they’re excited,” Rainer said. “I know fans are excited to be able to go see music again and I think the combination of all of it is everybody trying to do what they can to put things back into place like it was before COVID.”
Each artist is expected to perform about a 45-minute set and while concert goers are enjoying the music they can sip beer and purchase concert merchandise — all of which goes toward the designated charities.
The last concert event, which was held in 2019, helped raise over $77,000 for the Crisis Center of Comal County and the Sally M. Kingsbury Sarcoma Research Foundation.
“It starts with the musicians, and then of course, the fans — if you can combine great music for a great cause it’s kind of a no brainer,” Rainer said.
Fans of the Americana music genre can catch the show at Gruene Hall on Sunday, May 22 with doors opening at 12 p.m. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased online at www.gruenehall.com or by calling 830-629-5077.
