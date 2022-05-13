The City of New Braunfels and the general contractor tasked with reconstructing West Klein Road have settled a dispute out of court regarding the quality of work on the $10 million project.
The initial phase of the project, approved by voters as part of the city’s 2013 bond program, consists of widening Klein Road to add travel lanes in each direction between Klein Way and the South Walnut Avenue intersection.
The segment between Klein Meadows, near New Braunfels Middle School, and Farm-to-Market Road 1044 will have one travel lane in each direction.
Planned improvements include additional left-hand turn lanes and dedicated left- and right-hand turn lanes at major intersections.
The city entered into a contract with construction firm J3 Company, LLC in 2018 for the project following the usual public competitive bidding process.
During the construction of the project’s first phase, disputes arose regarding alleged roadway construction after city officials claimed that portions of the roadwork pavement began to experience failure.
As part of the mediated agreement, the city will retain $598,137 for repairing the roadway, and J3 will accept $48,520 as full and final payment for completed and accepted work on the project.
In addition, J3 agrees to dismiss a lawsuit it brought pending in the 198th District Court in Kerr County with prejudice. Each party will pay its own court costs and attorneys’ fees.
The parties agree not to disparage one another and recognize that there has been no finding of fault or wrongdoing under terms of the agreement.
“The city is pleased to see this issue come to a conclusion,” said Garry Ford, the city’s director of transportation and capital improvements. “We are currently working on developing a plan set for the needed repairs and plan to send that out for bid in June.”
The agreement was approved by City Council members last month.
A statement from J3 to the Herald-Zeitung said: “The parties reached an amicable resolution. We are pleased the dispute is over and appreciate the efforts of the city officials and their attorneys to work in a cooperative fashion to resolve the controversy. Most importantly, the issues with the road will be addressed so it can be used by the taxpayers.”
Work was stopped late last year while the city hired an outside engineer to investigate the failures.
The third-party engineer’s investigation, conducted by the Kansas-based engineering consulting firm Terracon, did not assign blame to J3 but recommended design changes in the project.
In the Terracon report, made available to the Herald-Zeitung, conclusions to the cause of the pavement distress were: water entering and weakening the pavement layers, opening the traffic prematurely and the high volume of heavily loaded traffic using the road.
The report recommends designing and constructing more robust measures to control moisture variations in the pavement layers during and after construction and utilizing pavement materials that are less susceptible to damage from changes in moisture content.
Recommendations also include considering the effects of construction-related traffic on the design and performance of the pavements and avoiding the opening of the pavements to traffic until they have been completed.
The project’s plan also calls for adding a 10-foot shared-use path for pedestrian and bike usage adjacent to both sides of the street, realigning the Farm-to-Market Road 1044 intersection and adding street curbs on both sides of the roadway, and reconstructing driveways with concrete aprons.
The second phase of the Klein Road reconstruction project, approved by residents as part of the 2019 bond program, from FM 725 to Walnut Avenue, is considered a separate project. The city will utilize a different contractor, according to city officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.