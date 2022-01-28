A 31-year-old Austin man was killed Thursday evening after the car he was driving failed to negotiate a right-hand turn from the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road near the MarketPlace Shopping Center.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the 600 block of Business 35 around 9:57 p.m. Thursday.
“First responders found that the driver of a 2004 Honda Civic had failed to properly negotiate the curve from the southbound I-35 frontage road onto north Business 35, causing the vehicle to enter the grassy median and rollover several times.” Ferguson said.
The driver, Jarlen Droutsas Giacona, 31, of Austin, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust, who ordered an autopsy.
Ferguson said no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
“The preliminary results of the investigation indicate that speed played a factor in the crash,” he said, adding officers closed portions of the frontage road for 1½ hours to conduct the investigation and for crews to clear the scene.
It was not immediately known if alcohol factored into the crash. Ferguson said results from toxicology reports would be “part of the ongoing investigation.”
It was the latest in a series of serious accidents at the location, where the southbound I-35 access road curves into a stoplight at the Business 35 intersection.
On July 11, 2020, a collision between a silver Ford Transit 350 van and a white Ford Focus at that location killed a 26-year-old San Antonio man. Six in the van were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
On Feb. 5, 2016, a 47-year-old New Braunfels man was killed and his wife critically injured when their motorcycle failed to navigate the curve and struck a curb, sending the bike into the grass median. Neither victim wore motorcycle helmets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.