Comal County will see progress in major roadway expansion, with two major projects set to begin in the coming months and others in the planning stages.
On Wednesday, the expansion of Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Farm-to-Market Road 1103 kicked off with a groundbreaking in Schertz. County commissioners also recently received word that the expansion of State Highway 46 through Bulverde has been pushed up on Texas Department of Transportation’s project list.
TxDOT’s $1.5 billion I-35 Northeast Expansion Project will add elevated and high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction, doubling capacity over a 20-mile stretch from I-410 South into Schertz.
Work is scheduled to begin this summer, officials said, with completion projected in 2027.
Comal County Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said the project will include up to 15 bridges, with flyovers connecting from I-35 into Loop 1604 West and Loop 410 North.
“It’s really going to help those commuting from Comal County to San Antonio,” said Webb, who chairs the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which directs state and federal funding toward mobility projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall counties. “There will be some growing pains as drivers go through it — (TxDOT) is really trying to be innovative in the way they are doing the work because it will cause delays for traffic.”
TxDOT officials project drivers could experience a 50% increase in travel times as I-35 main lanes and entrance and entrance exit ramps are shifted during construction, but the result will be worth the wait.
State Highway 46
Commissioners received word that the $43.8 million expansion of State Highway 46 between Far Hills Drive to Bentwood Drive in Bulverde has been accelerated to begin this fall. The expansion from a two-lane venue into a six-lane roadway with raised medians and sidewalk and bike accommodations will take approximately 3½ years.
Webb said advance preparation — purchases of right of way, relocation of utility lines and other pre-construction moves — helped move the project up by several months, Webb said.
“Comal County and our other partner cities —New Braunfels, Garden Ridge and Spring Branch — have been able to set up projects that TxDOT could (quickly) start, and in this case, that work has paid off,” he said. “We were able to get a $43.8 million project accelerated by several months, which is good news for us.
“That area on both sides of U.S. 281 has really been congested for a long time. People will finally get some relief and we’re looking forward to it.”
SH 46/I-35 intersection
Unfortunately, for area drivers, still in the working stages are a project to relieve congestion at the SH 46/I-35 intersection, which months ago was projected to cost between $200 million and $400 million.
Webb said TxDOT is meeting with landowners in the projected construction area on SH 46 between New Braunfels and Seguin and will soon be scheduling public input to roll out concepts and hear from the people about the plans, which will be extensive and cost upwards of half-billion dollars.
“We still hope to see it funded in the 2024 (updated transportation plan), but there are a lot of regional and statewide needs,” he said. “However, this one is very important for so many people that we feel like it’s got a good chance to be included. It’s part of a larger effort to provide regional connectivity from I-10 in Seguin to I-10 in Kendall County.”
Current and future TxDOT projects
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the third leg of U.S. 281 expansion, from Bexar County north into Comal County is in the schematic planning stages. Although the $45.3 million Loop expansion between I-35 and Hillcrest Drive has wrapped, work continues on the $14.2 million River Road bridge, which began in February 2021 and scheduled to continue through the end of the year.
Last year the city of New Braunfels and Comal County submitted draft project priorities for AAMPO’s three-year Transportation Improvement Plan, which updates its long-range plan, Mobility 2050. Public meetings, including one recently in New Braunfels, solicited public input into the latest update, which included an online survey this month.
“Mobility 2050 is a long-term plan, and it’s really important to get commentary and input into those projects,” Webb said.
