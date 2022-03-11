ew Braunfels Fire Department responders doused three grass fires this week on Interstate 35 — two within a mile of each other at roughly the same time on Wednesday — and another Friday morning.
All were pretty minor as far as fires go, with no injuries or serious damage. But it served to remind residents of the dry conditions that need little to ignite — especially under windy conditions.
“It doesn’t take much right now — even sparks from a trailer can set one off,” said Rick Edwards, NBFD battalion chief. “If folks would just pay attention to the weather and realize how dry it is. Until we get some (steady) rains, it’s going to be tough for the next month or two — especially if the wind picks up.”
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said units were called to the 3000 block of I-35 South, northbound proper lanes, near mile marker 185 across from the Comal County jail, around 9:39 a.m. Friday.
Ferguson said they arrived at 9:46 a.m., had the fire extinguished at 9:52 a.m. and reopened highway lanes by 10:05 a.m.
An estimate of acreage scorched by the blaze wasn’t immediately available, but it could have been worse.
“There was a lot of wind this morning, and it continued today and will continue into tomorrow,” Edwards said.
Around the same time Wednesday, units were sent to the 2200 block of I-35 South, near the Rueckle Road exit, where firefighters battled two blazes a mile apart along the southbound main lanes and access road.
Ferguson said responders arrived at 8:27 a.m. and spent 43 minutes extinguishing the two fires, each around an acre, that were contained to the grassy median separating the main lanes from the access road.
Both blazes were out by 9:45 a.m., he added. Units cleared the scene after reopening the two lanes adjacent to the access road by 10:10 a.m.
