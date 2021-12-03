New Braunfels police netted hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and an automatic weapon while serving a warrant at a southeast side residence Friday morning.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the members of the New Braunfels Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, SWAT Team and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive.
“The search of the residence resulted in the recovery of over 700 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $30,000,” Ferguson said. “Additionally, officers recovered $23,000 in U.S. currency, jewelry, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, and a small amount of heroin and cocaine.”
Ferguson said a multiple-month-long investigation led to officers obtaining a search warrant for the residence, suspected of being part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution operation.
“Following the execution of the search warrant, the lone occupant of the residence and the primary target of the investigation, 24-year old Jonathan Eric Espinoza of New Braunfels, was located and detained without incident,” Ferguson said.
Espinoza was transported to the Comal County Jail and charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony. Espinoza’s bond hadn’t yet been set early Friday evening.
As he campaigned for his position last spring, New Braunfels police Chief Keith Lane touted the new Street Crimes Unit, with officers that served on the former Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force that disbanded last May.
Lane was unavailable for comment Friday evening. Ferguson said the ongoing investigation could lead to other arrests and additional state and/or federal charges against Espinoza, out on $10,000 bond after being charged with evading arrest with a vehicle in October.
