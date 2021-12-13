An off-duty Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in stable but critical condition Monday after her motorcycle struck an 18-wheeler on Loop 337 Saturday night.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the southbound lanes in 3500 block of South Loop 337, near McCoy’s Building Supply and across from the New Braunfels Little League Complex, at 8:04 p.m. on Saturday.
“A 45-year-old female on a motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Loop, toward Interstate 35, when an 18-wheeler attempted to make the northbound-to-southbound turnaround at the location,” he said. “The motorcyclist collided with the 18-wheeler’s trailer and suffered significant injuries.”
Ferguson said ground EMS transported the woman with life-threatening injuries to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
“The southbound side of the Loop was closed for about three hours for a full traffic investigation to be completed,” Ferguson said, adding he didn’t expect any charges to be filed.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds confirmed the woman, from New Braunfels, is a CCSO deputy who was not on duty at the time.
“We haven’t received a whole lot of details on the accident, which would have to come from the police investigating,” he said Monday afternoon. “We have tried to reach out to her family; we have been informed her injuries were serious but don’t know anything more other than she is in stable condition.”
