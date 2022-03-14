Two accidents within miles of each other on the southeast end of the city snared after-school traffic well into the evening rush hour on Monday.
New Braunfels police and fire units were at the scene of a wreck involving a dump truck and pickup truck on Farm-to-Market Road 725 and West Zipp Road when additional units responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of FM 725 and East County Line Road.
FM 725 traffic near both accident scenes was detoured or diverted for hours — outbound lanes onto Klein Road and inbound lanes into an adjacent neighborhood.
Police urged vehicle operators to drive carefully, slow down and expect delays on FM 725 in both directions, advising them to find alternate routes if possible. Preliminary reports indicated the driver of one of the vehicles had died in the first accident, which if confirmed, would be the third fatality this year on city roadways.
A 69-year-old New Braunfels man was killed Feb. 3 after his pickup truck, headed the wrong way on State Highway 46, was sliced in half when it struck a utility pole. On Jan. 27, a car driven by a 31-year-old Austin man failed to negotiate the turn from the I-35 southbound access road into the Business 35 intersection, ejecting and killing the driver.
Updated reports on both accidents will appear online and in Wednesday’s Herald-Zeitung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.