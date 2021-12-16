Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Thursday released the identity of a man whose body was recovered from Canyon Lake on Tuesday evening.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said investigators are probing the death of Medardo Mendoza III, 37, of Canyon Lake, who was found floating near Boat Ramp 6 in Comal Park.
Deputies arrived to the 2000 block of Canyon Lake Drive around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, where witnesses fishing near the ramp saw something in the water. One of them went out to retrieve the body, which she said had been in the water for “three or four days.”
Smith said Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark made the death pronouncement via phone and ordered an autopsy. She said it could be weeks before the autopsy and toxicology reports are released.
Smith said an all-terrain vehicle and a pair of boots found near Boat Ramp 6 were connected to Mendoza. She said for now, investigators believe the death was an accidental drowning.
“We do not have an update and are still investigating,” she said. “We will know the exact cause of death when we get the autopsy results.”
If Tuesday’s incident is confirmed, Mendoza would be the 11th drowning on area waterways and the sixth occurring at Canyon Lake this year.
On Dec. 4, Texas Parks and Wildlife wardens recovered the body of Steven Blake Johnson, 47, of Wimberley, on the shoreline near Boat Ramp 17, where he was reported missing on Dec. 1.
Smith said authorities are still investigating Johnson’s death, which is also awaiting results from an autopsy.
