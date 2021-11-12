These are some of the many faces Wurstfest visitors see when attending the Salute to Sausage.
They might not have fancy titles or glamorous jobs at the festival but are part of what makes the Wurstfest engine go as the event becomes more popular each year.
Jim Peck has served as an Opa for seven years. Getting the event grounds ready to greet thousands of visitors seeking fun and some German-flavored hospitality is just part of giving back, he said.
“It’s good for the town and the civic organizations — that’s how they make their money for the year,” Peck said. “It’s a big deal for the city. The German heritage is important to us. My wife (Ramona) and I own a piece of property that had the first orphanage for the city of New Braunfels on it, so we’re very much tied to the history of the town.”
And besides, it’s fun too, he said.
“It’s a lot of work and, after the 10th day, you’re tired of it,” he said. “But during the time, it’s a lot of fun. The guys are a lot of fun, and it’s a great group of people. It’s a blast.”
Bob Goebel, a senior Opa who has been working the Wurstfest sidelines since 1989, said Wurstfest is all about being friendly and having a good time.
“It’s fun,” the 2015 Grosse Opa said, pointing to a button on his vest that reads “Spass Muss Sein, Darum Habt Spass,” which translates in English to “Must Be Fun, So Have Fun.”
And Goebel said he has no intention to retire anytime soon.
“As long as I can still walk, I guess I’ll still do it,” he said.
Karen Boyd has been an Oma for 11 years and also looks after Sophie’s Shop at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives in New Braunfels.
“This is my main volunteer effort,” Boyd said. “It makes a lot of money for the organizations and for the Sophienburg. I’m retired, I like the people and it’s fun.”
Gracie De La Cerda is known as “The Lady in the Cage,” as she usually sells tickets to visitors arriving at the festival. She also works in the will-call booth and makes change for vendors. It’s her fifth year working at the event.
“There was a good friend that asked me four years ago to work because they were short-handed,” De La Cerda said. “And they called me the day before, and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it.’ And I’ve been doing it ever since and I like it.”
The best things about working the event, she said, are meeting people, the music, the dancing and “seeing people enjoying themselves.”
“I think I will keep doing this as long as I’m enjoying it,” she said. “So far, so good.”
Inside the Wursthalle, thirsty festival attendees will find Jackie Ramirez selling drink tickets. It’s her sixth year working the event.
“It’s fun to watch the people,” Ramirez said. “It’s fun to be here and listen to the bands. It’s a lot of work, but I enjoy it, and we meet people from here in town, and they come in from other places, too. They really enjoy being here.”
Wurstfest continues through Sunday at the Wurstfest Grounds in Landa Park in New Braunfels. On Saturday, the gates open at 11 a.m. and entertainment ends at midnight, and on Sunday, the gates open at 11 a.m., and entertainment ends at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit wurstfest.com.
