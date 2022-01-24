Due to weather conditions, New Braunfels Utilities has rescheduled the closure of the 100 Block of East San Antonio Street between Market Avenue and the downtown Main Plaza to Tuesday and Wednesday to allow water operations crews to complete a wastewater infrastructure replacement project.
The area will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to safely maneuver equipment and materials. Detour routes will be clearly marked.
As New Braunfels Utilities continues work on the Castell Avenue 24-Inch Water Line – East project, Castell Avenue between Faust Street to Business 35 and Business 35 to Merriweather Street will remain closed through April 4.
D. Guerra Construction is in the process of completing a bore under Elliot Knox Boulevard for the installation of components associated with a 12-inch and 24-inch water line removal and replacement.
Additional road closures for the project include closing Castell Avenue between Elm Street to Butcher Street starting Monday through Feb. 24 to allow D. Guerra Construction to begin the removal and replacement of sewer lines in the area.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for Capital Improvement Projects such as this one on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
