A Comal County jury deliberated late into Friday evening before handing up prison sentences for Adrian Garza Jr., who was sentenced to a maximum of 12 years on convictions related to a 2020 hit-and-run that injured two Corpus Christi women.
In Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court on Thursday, the panel of eight men and four women found Garza, now 23, innocent of two second-degree felony aggravated assault charges after he admitted driving his pickup truck into the women, left injured in a hotel parking lot just after 1 a.m. on June 1, 2020.
After hearing testimony on unrelated charges against Garza Friday morning, jurors broke to deliberate after lunch and returned just after 7 p.m. They assessed prison terms of between three and 10 years to Garza for convictions on accident involving serious bodily injury; between four and 12 years for assaulting a peace officer; between five and 10 years for harassing peace officers and between six and eight years for retaliating against arresting officers.
Waldrip said prison sentences decided by the Comal jury would be limited to those in Garza’s trial and by law will run concurrently.
“I am very grateful for the jury’s dedication on this difficult trial,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “The state introduced 100 exhibits (during the guilt/innocence and punishment phases) and called numerous witnesses.”
On Friday Tharp presented a new cast of witnesses on Garza’s alleged roles in other recent incidents. She presented witnesses from a March 20, 2019 incident in which a truck Garza recently purchased was later used to run down three people outside of a New Braunfels night club.
She also presented two Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies testified to being coughed on and spat on by Garza, who boasted of his COVID-19 positive status during his arrest on several charges the night of July 12, 2020.
Garza was neither arrested nor charged in the first incident, though New Braunfels police officers and witnesses on Friday testified and/or identified his truck as the one used to run down three people – later taken to area hospitals – as it sped from a fight outside Conway’s bar.
Guadalupe County records indicate deputies twice visited Garza’s parents’ home in the 100 block of Sauder Drive in New Braunfels the night of the second incident. Deputies testified to being assaulted after taking Garza for COVID testing at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
There, two deputies said, Garza spat and coughed on them, laughing while informing “he and his whole family” were infected with the coronavirus. Tharp entered that video into evidence to complement the video presented during the trial’s guilt or innocence trial phase, which showed Garza cursing, kicking and spitting at two New Braunfels Police Department officers as they tried to subdue him only weeks earlier.
Charges filed against Garza during his July 2020 incident include family violence bodily injury assault, two counts of deadly conduct, assault by contact, and harassment of persons in a correctional facility. He posted $154,200 bond for release from the Guadalupe County lockup the following day, while still free on $72,500 bond awaiting Comal County’s six charges.
Guadalupe County records indicate Garza faces an even more recent charge – burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, filed in Bexar County in relation to a Feb. 1, 2022 incident. He posted $30,000 bond and was released from the Guadalupe County Jail the following day.
Garza was supported by testimony from his family members, and jurors likely considered the impact of a long prison sentence on a young father with sons under the age of 3.
Tharp credited Mark Long, the longtime CCSO officer who was sworn in as an assistant district attorney on the case.
“I am also grateful to the men and women of the New Braunfels Police Department, who responded to locations in 2019 and 2020, where the defendant struck multiple victims before fleeing from both scenes,” she said. “My heart goes out to all of the victims, who still live their lives with scars on their bodies from the actions Adrian Garza Jr., took.”
