Members of the New Braunfels Independent School Board voted unanimously on a plan to build a new elementary school, included in the 2018 bond, to be located on the east side of the Legend Pond subdivision at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9.
During the meeting, two options were presented to the board to address the unprecedented growth in the area affecting student capacity at Carl Schurz and Seele elementary schools and account for the projected influx of potential students on the far east side of the school district.
The first option is to use the 2018 bond with funds allocated to the creation of a new elementary school and build it in the area of Schurz and Seele elementary schools while proposing an additional elementary school be built near Legend Pond for the 2024 bond.
The second option is moving the planned elementary school to the Legend Pond location and renovate Schurz and Seele elementary schools to account for the increase in students in the coming years, which would ultimately save the district time and money. “What we saw in 2018 changed from where we are right now in 2022 and we felt like this is the best decision for our students and for our community, and also fiscally for our taxpayers,” Superintendent Cade Smith said.
The plan the board selected allows actions from the agreed upon solution to be taken using funds from the 2018 bond, which will save the district over $15 million during a time of economic uncertainty. The plan takes into account the growing need for new middle schools, which can later be accommodated for in the 2024 bond.
Under the new plan, renovation on the elementary schools would start June 2023 with an expected May 2024 completion, and the new school would start construction August 2022 and be finished by January 2024.
During the Monday meeting there was continued discussion over zoning for a new high school included in the 2021 bond. The board looked at enrollment projections and reviewed a possible boundary line across IH-35. However, there was no action taken and the board will go over another potential zoning scenario at the next meeting.
The next NBISD board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m
