Comal County hospitals cared for only one COVID-19 patient this week, while county health officials reported an increase in the number of new cases compared to the week prior.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 767 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 13 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.2% of total hospital beds statewide.
Health officials reported 96 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day collection period from May 5-12, up 43 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 30,985 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
With no fatalities reported this week, the county’s death toll remained at 551.
State officials reported 14 new deaths on Tuesday, unchanged from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 86,681 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
On Tuesday, officials reported 4,224 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 2,929, a decrease of 322 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
According to state data, 64.76% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 65.28%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.21%.
About 44.6 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.8 million Texans have received booster shots.
Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find that information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents should check availability and book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Residents needing a COVID-19 test can also call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
For testing locations across the area, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at meds.tdem.texas.gov.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.