The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce recognized Art Brinkkoeter of Brinkkoeter’s Transmission as this year’s “Small Business Person of the Year.”
Members of the Chamber’s Executive and Small Business Week committees made the announcement Thursday while making an unannounced visit to the honoree’s business on Elliott Knox Boulevard.
“It really surprised me,” Brinkkoeter said. “We’re pretty excited about this. I think I’m going to take off early today.”
Brinkkoeter and his brother, Doyle, fourth-generation Comal County residents, opened the business on Sept. 7, 1993. After 10 years at a location on South Walnut Avenue, the business moved to its present address in 2003.
“We said that we were going to do this,” he said. “As I had been doing transmissions for 15 years before that with another company, and I felt like I needed to (open my own business) for myself.”
The company’s menu of services includes automatic and manual transmissions, front and rear differential service, transfer case service, clutches and state inspections.
To be eligible for nomination, the business person must be a member of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, own their business, exhibit community involvement and employ fewer than 50 employees, all for the last five years.
Members of the Small Business Week Committee and the Chamber’s Board of Directors determined the winner based on their success in operating their business and evidence of significant contributions to the community.
“This is important because although New Braunfels is growing at a rapid rate, we are the community that people know as having a foundation from small businesses,” said Alex Meade, the Chamber’s director of leadership and small business programs. “It’s really important to our Chamber to not only have their support but recognize them as well.”
Brinkkoeter will be recognized as the 2021 Small Business Person of the Year through proclamations made by the Comal County Commissioners Court and the New Braunfels City Council. Also planned is a reception event honoring Brinkkoeter on Wednesday.
Prior honorees include Glenn Griffin of Griffin Asset Management in 2021; Ashley Landerman and April Ryan of 2tarts Bakery in 2020; J.P. Kesselring of Farmers Insurance Agency of J.P. Kesselring in 2019; Natalie Rougeux of Rougeux & Associates, PLLC in 2018; Justin Meadows of Justin Meadows State Farm in 2017; Nathan Manlove of The AMMO Group in 2016; and Soriya Estes of Estes Audiology in 2015.
