Thanks to the generous giving of the Comal County community and the hard work of the United Way of Comal County nearly $900,000 worth of grants will be given to local nonprofits.
United Way of Comal County board members voted to approve the amount
after a lengthy review period and agreed to help fund over 30 nonprofit organizations using funds from employee giving campaigns, generous donations from organizations and yearly fundraisers.
“We are so blessed to live in a beautiful community; however, we don’t always see the bad things like the people that are struggling, and those people truly do exist in our community,” Campaign Chair Melissa Krause said. “To see this agency come together with the ability from the people who live here and work here who contribute to our campaign and make it possible that we can fund these organizations and the incredible needs to serve the community (is incredible).”
During the giving year the nonprofit held several fundraisers including the annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest, Brains and Brews: An Adult Spelling Bee and a pickleball tournament — all of which aided their ability to give back to the community.
One of the largest financial contributions came when the Fraternal Order of the Eagles donated $300,000 to the organization making it the single largest donation in United Way of Comal County’s history. A third of the Eagles’ donation went to SJRC Texas and another third was distributed to the Canyon Lake Community Resource and Recreation Center with the remaining funds going to other worthy charities in United Way’s network.
It was through these methods of charitable giving that United Way was able to financially assist with some of the nonprofits’ needs. Of the over $1 million worth of requests from local nonprofits that the group received in February, they were able to facilitate over 70% of the costs that were asked for.
“The difference between having funding from United Way and not having funding from the United Way is essentially that a program that is offered by a nonprofit might have to be decreased, or shuttered even, without some of the funding,” Krause said.
With the charitable contributions made, charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters can pay for background checks for their volunteers, the Bulverde Senior Center can buy equipment that the seniors need and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County can pay physician costs to help kids and families going through hard times.
“We’re extremely proud of the hard work that everybody did, and more so we’re extremely proud that we’re able to help out such great organizations that we have in this community,” said Ed Guillen, the allocations chairperson for the group.
Representatives from those charities and other organizations receiving grants from the group will be in attendance at an end of campaign celebration on Tuesday, May 24 at the New Braunfels Food Bank starting at 5:30 p.m.
To find out more about United Way of Comal County or to learn about ways to give back please visit their website at https://uwcomal.org.
