The city of New Braunfels and the San Antonio-based contractor tasked with reconstructing West Klein Road are in disagreement over the quality of work on the $10 million project, who is at fault for roadway defects and how it’s going to get fixed.
The project, approved by voters as part of the city’s 2013 bond program, consists of widening Klein Road to add travel lanes in each direction between Klein Way and the South Walnut Avenue intersection.
The segment between Klein Meadows, near New Braunfels Middle School, and Farm-to-Market Road 1044 will have one travel lane in each direction.
Planned improvements include additional left-hand turn lanes and dedicated left- and right-hand turn lanes at major intersections.
The project also includes adding a 10-foot shared-use path for pedestrian and bike usage adjacent to both sides of the street, realigning the FM 1044 intersection, adding street curbs on both sides of the roadway, and reconstructing driveways with concrete aprons.
The city entered into a contract with San Antonio-based construction firm J3 Company, LLC in 2018 for the project following the usual public competitive bidding process.
Work on the project had been progressing, but before the final layer of asphalt was applied, according to city officials, portions of the roadwork began to experience failure.
A statement from the city sent to the Herald-Zeitung and published on the city’s website said the pavement work was stopped while the city hired an outside engineer to investigate the failures.
“The third-party engineer determined that the failures were caused by J3 Company’s construction performance,” the city statement said. “For more than a year, the city has worked with J3 Company in good faith to correct the failures. However, J3 Company is not willing to correct its work.”
But the company disputes the city’s assertions that they are to blame, saying in a statement to the Herald-Zeitung that J3 “has always been suspicious that the cause of the distress was due to a defective design of the road which J3 had nothing to do with.”
“J3 was not hired to design the road or provide engineering services,” the statement read. “J3 was required to follow the plans and specifications prepared by the engineer hired by the city. Immediately after noticing road distress, J3 requested that the construction of the road be paused so the cause of the distress could be investigated. The city insisted on continuing the construction and allowed traffic to use the road while the distress continued to materialize.”
The statement goes on to say that J3 “implored” the city to stop the project to prevent further damage, but the city rejected that request.
J3 also said in the statement that the third-party engineer’s investigation, which was conducted by the Kansas-based engineering consulting firm Terracon, did not assign blame to J3 but recommended design changes in the project.
In the Terracon report, made available to the Herald-Zeitung, conclusions to the cause of the pavement distress were: water entering and weakening the pavement layers, opening the traffic prematurely and the high volume of heavily loaded traffic using the road.
“These conclusions point to the design of the road and the repeated request made by J3 to the city that this traffic be paused, which the city ignored,” the J3 statement read.
The report recommends designing and constructing more robust measures to control moisture variations in the pavement layers both during and after construction and utilizing pavement materials that are less susceptible to damage from changes in moisture content.
Recommendations also include considering the effects of construction-related traffic on the design and performance of the pavements and avoiding the opening of the pavements to traffic until they have been completed.
“J3 has a stellar fifteen-year track record of working with various public and private entities. J3 continues to try to work with the city in an effort to resolve this matter,” its statement read. “However, this matter will not be resolved until the city acknowledges its own responsibility.”
The city said it is “taking every step possible to enforce its rights under the contract and to ensure the West Klein Road reconstruction project is completed as designed.”
The city’s statement said that the city will be moving forward to correct the faulty work either through J3 Company’s surety or through another contractor,” the statement read. “The city has received numerous complaints from residents about this project, expressing their understandable frustration. The city shares in that frustration. In the interim, the road will be kept safe and drivable, and the project area will be maintained.”
The second phase of the Klein Road reconstruction project, approved by the residents in the 2019 Bond Program, from FM 725 to Walnut Avenue, is considered a separate project, and the city will utilize a different contractor.
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows, who represents District 2 on the New Braunfels City Council, said the Klein reconstruction represents a critical road project in the community.
“I, along with my colleagues on the council and city staff, have been working diligently to move this project forward with the best interest of our community and its citizens in mind,” Meadows said. “It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but rest assured, I will continue being a strong advocate for completing this project correctly and holding the responsible party accountable as we continue working hard to deliver a project you can be proud of. We sincerely appreciate your patience.”
Officials said the city was in active litigation and would not make further comments regarding the matter, directing further inquiries to the city’s outside legal counsel.
