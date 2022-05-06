Election Nov. 2, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A vote sign sits on the curb at the Comal County Senior Center voting location Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in New Braunfels.

 Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung

City council seats, school board trustee positions, constitutional amendments and propositions are on the ballot as Comal and Guadalupe County voters go to the polls Saturday.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter can vote at any Election Day location, regardless of the precinct in which they reside, but must vote in the county where they are registered.

Seats representing Districts 1 and 2 on the New Braunfels City Council are up for grabs, as incumbents Shane Hines and Justin Meadows did not file for reelection.

Andres Campos-Delgado, an area manager, Jimmy Delgado, a business consultant, and Suzanne Kasey Lynn, a COBRA specialist, are vying for the District 1 seat.

Christopher Willis and Fabian Dealva are seeking the District 2 seat.

New Braunfels ISD is filling two at-large trustee seats and one District 1 trustee seat, while Comal ISD is looking for someone to occupy trustee positions for Districts 6 and 7.

There are four candidates in the running to fill two of the New Braunfels ISD at-large trustee seats up for grabs, including incumbent Wes Clark, who has served on the school board since 2013 and currently sits as board president. Clark joins newcomers Randy Lenard and Megan Stratemann-Willis on the ballot, along with returning school board candidate Matthew Sargent, who sat on the board as the trustee for District 4 from 2017 to 2020. 

Incumbent New Braunfels ISD District 1 trustee Keith Smith is seeking reelection and is challenged by candidate Morgan Renaud for the position. 

For Comal ISD District 6, trustee newcomers Amanda Jones and Amber Bracegirdle are looking to replace current trustee Marty Bartlett, who is exiting after serving a single term.

The race for Comal ISD District 7 trustee yielded four candidates running to fill a vacancy being left by Cody Mueller. On the ballot are Orlando ‘OJ’ Dona, Steve Gallets, David Krawczynski, who reported the highest campaign funding amount of any candidate in the May 7 election, and current educator Kaila Stovall.

Voters will also express their support for or against two state constitutional amendments. Both are related to property taxes for public schools.

On the ballot, proposition 1 will read: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

Proposition 2 will read: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.” 

Voters residing in the proposed Canyon Ranch Municipal Utility District will consider four propositions regarding the district’s creation, property tax rates and bond issuance.

Voters in the proposed Comal County Water Improvement District No. 3 will consider confirming the district’s creation and elect the district’s director.

Garden Ridge voters will choose between Shelby Trail or Kay Bower for the Place 5 seat on the City Council.

For more information about the May 7 general and special elections or to view a sample ballot, Comal voters can visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm and Guadalupe voters can go to www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Comal County Locations

VC #1 Comal County Senior Citizens Center

655 Landa, New Braunfels

VC #2 Mammen Family Public Library, Meeting Room A

131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde

VC #3 Tye Preston Memorial Library

16311 South Access Rd., Canyon Lake

VC #4 ESD Fire Station No.4

215 Rebecca Creek Road, Canyon Lake

VC #5 Lakeside Golf Club

405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake

VC #6 Westside Community Center

2932 S IH 35, New Braunfels

VC #7 Christ Our King Anglican Church

115 Kings Way, New Braunfels

VC #8 Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Courtroom

30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde

VC #9 Garden Ridge City Hall

9400 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge

VC #10 Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire & EMS @ Johnson Ranch

30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde

VC #11 Westside Community Center, Gym

2932 S. IH 35, New Braunfels

VC #12 New Braunfels Library, Large Meeting Room

700 E. Common, New Braunfels

VC #13 Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex, Training Room

1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels

VC #14 New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall

734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels

VC #15 Eden Hill, Town Hall

631 Lakeview Blvd, New Braunfels

VC #16 St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room

121 Spring Mountain Dr., Canyon Lake

VC #17 North Shore United Methodist Church

23880 N. Cranes Mill Rd., Canyon Lake

VC #18 Rebecca Creek Baptist Church

11755 Hwy 281 N., Spring Branch

VC #19 Gruene United Methodist Church

2629 E. Common, New Braunfels

Guadalupe County Locations

VC #1 McQueeney Lions Club , 3211 FM 78, McQueeney

VC #2 Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin

VC #3 Seguin ISD Admin Bldg., 1221 E. Kingsbury, Seguin

VC #4 Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin

VC #5 Justice of the Peace Court, Pct 1, 214 Medical Drive, Seguin (previously located 2405 E. US Hwy 90, Seguin)

VC #6 Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury

VC #7 Staples Civic Center, 9615 FM 621, Staples, (previously Staples Baptist Church)

VC #8 Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. Hwy. 80, Luling

VC #10 Redemptive Grace Ministries, 2240 FM 725, New Braunfels (previously Grace Church)

VC #12 Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin

VC #13 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St. Seguin

VC #14 Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin

VC #16 Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr, Geronimo

VC #17 St. Joseph’s Mission , 5093 Redwood Rd., San Marcos

VC #18 The Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin

VC #19 Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 FM 758, Bldg A, Room 118, New Braunfels

VC #20 The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin

VC #21 Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Rd., Santa Clara

VC #22 Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo

VC #23 Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Rd., Schertz

VC #24 Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Dr., Schertz

VC #25 Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Dr., Selma

VC #27 Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett St., Marion

VC #28 Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz

VC #29 Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz

VC #30 Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Dr., Cibolo

VC #31 St. John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center St., Marion

VC #32 New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin

VC #33 NBISD Transportation Bldg, 2621 Klein Way, New Braunfels

VC #34 Cibolo Fire Station #2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo

VC #35 Living Waters Worship Center, 3325 N. State Hwy 46, Seguin

