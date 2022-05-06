City council seats, school board trustee positions, constitutional amendments and propositions are on the ballot as Comal and Guadalupe County voters go to the polls Saturday.
Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter can vote at any Election Day location, regardless of the precinct in which they reside, but must vote in the county where they are registered.
Seats representing Districts 1 and 2 on the New Braunfels City Council are up for grabs, as incumbents Shane Hines and Justin Meadows did not file for reelection.
Andres Campos-Delgado, an area manager, Jimmy Delgado, a business consultant, and Suzanne Kasey Lynn, a COBRA specialist, are vying for the District 1 seat.
Christopher Willis and Fabian Dealva are seeking the District 2 seat.
New Braunfels ISD is filling two at-large trustee seats and one District 1 trustee seat, while Comal ISD is looking for someone to occupy trustee positions for Districts 6 and 7.
There are four candidates in the running to fill two of the New Braunfels ISD at-large trustee seats up for grabs, including incumbent Wes Clark, who has served on the school board since 2013 and currently sits as board president. Clark joins newcomers Randy Lenard and Megan Stratemann-Willis on the ballot, along with returning school board candidate Matthew Sargent, who sat on the board as the trustee for District 4 from 2017 to 2020.
Incumbent New Braunfels ISD District 1 trustee Keith Smith is seeking reelection and is challenged by candidate Morgan Renaud for the position.
For Comal ISD District 6, trustee newcomers Amanda Jones and Amber Bracegirdle are looking to replace current trustee Marty Bartlett, who is exiting after serving a single term.
The race for Comal ISD District 7 trustee yielded four candidates running to fill a vacancy being left by Cody Mueller. On the ballot are Orlando ‘OJ’ Dona, Steve Gallets, David Krawczynski, who reported the highest campaign funding amount of any candidate in the May 7 election, and current educator Kaila Stovall.
Voters will also express their support for or against two state constitutional amendments. Both are related to property taxes for public schools.
On the ballot, proposition 1 will read: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2 will read: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Voters residing in the proposed Canyon Ranch Municipal Utility District will consider four propositions regarding the district’s creation, property tax rates and bond issuance.
Voters in the proposed Comal County Water Improvement District No. 3 will consider confirming the district’s creation and elect the district’s director.
Garden Ridge voters will choose between Shelby Trail or Kay Bower for the Place 5 seat on the City Council.
For more information about the May 7 general and special elections or to view a sample ballot, Comal voters can visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm and Guadalupe voters can go to www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Comal County Locations
VC #1 Comal County Senior Citizens Center
655 Landa, New Braunfels
VC #2 Mammen Family Public Library, Meeting Room A
131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
VC #3 Tye Preston Memorial Library
16311 South Access Rd., Canyon Lake
VC #4 ESD Fire Station No.4
215 Rebecca Creek Road, Canyon Lake
VC #5 Lakeside Golf Club
405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake
VC #6 Westside Community Center
2932 S IH 35, New Braunfels
VC #7 Christ Our King Anglican Church
115 Kings Way, New Braunfels
VC #8 Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Courtroom
30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
VC #9 Garden Ridge City Hall
9400 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
VC #10 Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire & EMS @ Johnson Ranch
30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde
VC #11 Westside Community Center, Gym
2932 S. IH 35, New Braunfels
VC #12 New Braunfels Library, Large Meeting Room
700 E. Common, New Braunfels
VC #13 Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex, Training Room
1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
VC #14 New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall
734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels
VC #15 Eden Hill, Town Hall
631 Lakeview Blvd, New Braunfels
VC #16 St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room
121 Spring Mountain Dr., Canyon Lake
VC #17 North Shore United Methodist Church
23880 N. Cranes Mill Rd., Canyon Lake
VC #18 Rebecca Creek Baptist Church
11755 Hwy 281 N., Spring Branch
VC #19 Gruene United Methodist Church
2629 E. Common, New Braunfels
Guadalupe County Locations
VC #1 McQueeney Lions Club , 3211 FM 78, McQueeney
VC #2 Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin
VC #3 Seguin ISD Admin Bldg., 1221 E. Kingsbury, Seguin
VC #4 Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin
VC #5 Justice of the Peace Court, Pct 1, 214 Medical Drive, Seguin (previously located 2405 E. US Hwy 90, Seguin)
VC #6 Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury
VC #7 Staples Civic Center, 9615 FM 621, Staples, (previously Staples Baptist Church)
VC #8 Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. Hwy. 80, Luling
VC #10 Redemptive Grace Ministries, 2240 FM 725, New Braunfels (previously Grace Church)
VC #12 Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin
VC #13 Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St. Seguin
VC #14 Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin
VC #16 Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr, Geronimo
VC #17 St. Joseph’s Mission , 5093 Redwood Rd., San Marcos
VC #18 The Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin
VC #19 Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 FM 758, Bldg A, Room 118, New Braunfels
VC #20 The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin
VC #21 Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Rd., Santa Clara
VC #22 Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo
VC #23 Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Rd., Schertz
VC #24 Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Dr., Schertz
VC #25 Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Dr., Selma
VC #27 Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett St., Marion
VC #28 Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz
VC #29 Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz
VC #30 Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Dr., Cibolo
VC #31 St. John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center St., Marion
VC #32 New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
VC #33 NBISD Transportation Bldg, 2621 Klein Way, New Braunfels
VC #34 Cibolo Fire Station #2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo
VC #35 Living Waters Worship Center, 3325 N. State Hwy 46, Seguin
