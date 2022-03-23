When former Smithson Valley High School two-sport athlete and retired minor league baseball player Cody Fuller left his home last Monday morning the last thing he expected to see was dozens of cars lining either side of FM1863.
As soon as the car turned on to the road he and the other passengers inside were greeted by an outpouring of love and support for the former outfielder.
Members of the community held up brightly colored signs, truck horns blared and emergency sirens echoed their encouragement for Fuller, who helped the Rangers football team during the playoffs in 2000.
The car slowly moved down the road and one by one people approached to share uplifting words for he and his family. The display moved those inside the car to tears, including Fuller himself.
“Time to be Superman, buddy,” one man said as he embraced Fuller and clapped him on the back.
Fuller emotionally replied with an optimistic, “All right, here we go.”
On March 9, Fuller was complaining of severe abdominal pain, which had escalated then subsided over a number of days. He decided to seek treatment at the hospital. After several tests, lesions were discovered in his liver and pancreas.
The following day the doctor sat Fuller and his family down and delivered the news — he had cancer.
Those in the room started crying, however, Fuller seemed unmoved by the diagnosis and accepted the information without hesitation, according to younger brother Lance Fuller.
“To get diagnosed with something so severe. It hit us all — like it’s a dream and we’re gonna wake up and it’s gonna be over,” Lance Fuller said. “The first two days were like that — and then it sinks in.”
Following the diagnosis, the family explored treatment options but opted to undergo a more aggressive approach through a private facility in Houston. Fuller will undergo intensive cancer treatment five days a week that will last 30 days or more. After his initial stay he will continue to go once a month for a three-day stay during each visit until he is in remission, Lance Fuller said.
However, bearing the financial responsibility of the costly treatment won’t be easy for the family. In response, a GoFundMe campaign was created. Within three to five hours after launch they hit their initial $50,000 goal. It’s now raised more than $290,000.
“There are people contacting me and reaching out to our family,” Lance Fuller said. “We don’t have a clue who they are or what impact Cody had on them, but we know that Cody has had an impact on these people. It’s amazing.”
When organizing Fuller’s send off, the invite only went out to a select group of people to keep it a surprise, but when word got out, the response was overwhelming. People from his church, neighbors and friends, and his former football coach at Smithson Valley High School all showed up to extend their well wishes.
Larry Hill coached him throughout his high school career and watched him break school records on the football field, including the record 83 passes he caught his senior year.
Fuller went on to play both sports for Texas Tech before being drafted to play minor league baseball for the Los Angeles Angels organization.
But for Hill, Fuller’s triumphs and successes on the field pale in comparison to the ones he has made off the field as a wonderful husband, great father and a pillar of his community.
“We know what he’s up against, and we know what a difficult fight that is,” Hill said. “(The community) knows what a fighter Cody is and that he always has been. This isn’t something new that he now has to summon because he faces a great challenge — that’s who he is.”
WANT TO HELP?
A GoFundMe setup to help Cody Fuller and his family during cancer treatment has already raised more than $290,000. You can find the campaign at: https://bit.ly/3uknPa1
