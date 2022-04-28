In a sea of people wearing red and white clothing, H-E-B store leader Katy Segler wields a pair of giant scissors and on the count of three the ribbon snaps, the crowd cheers and the confetti cannon explodes, slowly raining down strips of multi-colored paper to declare that at last the new store is open.
Several influential members of the community joined representatives from the grocery store chain to celebrate the opening of the upgraded location for an invite-only ceremony Thursday morning.
“As this beautiful city grows we’re honored to be able to grow with it improving convenience and expanding products and services available to our customers,” said Kyle Steven, the vice president of H-E-B for the San Antonio region.
Those in attendance got the first chance to take a glimpse inside the fully stocked store, which has been several years in the making.
Guests were greeted with rousing renditions of popular songs by the Canyon High School marching band, who were accompanied by members of the cheerleading squad and the school’s mascot, before passing through the doors.
During the store’s opening festivities, H-E-B presented $10,000 checks to two local nonprofit groups to continue their support for local education. The McKenna Children’s Museum and Communities in Schools South Texas were the recipients of the donations and had representatives from each organization in attendance to accept them.
“As we open the doors to this new H-E-B we know it’s important that one of our first acts of service is to give back to the community,” Segler said. “We know that education is vital to the success of our children, our communities and our economy.”
Following the announcement of the store’s opening, the New Braunfels High School jazz band took the stage to entertain spectators as they explored the store and everything it has to offer.
The over 120,000 square foot establishment houses a two story True Texas BBQ restaurant — a company first — complete with a drive thru. The barbeque joint has a wide variety of menu options including pork and sausage, which can be enjoyed inside the restaurant’s industrial style eatery in seating that overlooks the surrounding area.
The new site was chosen by H-E-B to be the first store in the company to receive its brand new home department. The department will contain a wide range of home furnishings along with decor items such as throw pillows, candles, rugs and more.
“We asked our customers what options they want in addition to a great assortment here and home just kept on coming up so we curated (homegoods from two brands),” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, the group vice president of general merchandise for the drug store and beauty department at H-E-B.
The merchandise is provided by brands Haven + Key line and Texas Proud, who provided several Texas-themed products for customers to purchase. On the day the store opens customers will also be able to order from a selection of homewares online to pick up using the store’s curbside delivery service or they have the option to have them delivered straight to the customer’s door.
H-E-B will be rolling out more home sections in the upcoming months and is anticipated to launch in 25 other H-E-B locations by the end of the year.
The updated store will replace the current one located on South Walnut Avenue, which was officially closed Monday evening to prepare for the final transition to the new store. The new store is also slated to fill about 150 new positions, which applications are now open for, making the total number of employees over 500.
For months, customers have been waiting with baited breath to finally lay their eyes upon the new location’s expanded Meal Simple options and take advantage of its large array of German beers — and at long last that opportunity presents itself on Friday.
The store will officially open to the public today at 6 a.m. with opening day festivities kicking off at 5:45 a.m. Festivities include live polka music, baskets of H-E-B brand goodies for some of the store’s first customers and a mini ribbon cutting ceremony. Additional parking will be available across the street and customers will be able to be shuttled to the store front to accommodate for the influx in shoppers.
