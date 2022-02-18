A New Braunfels business plans to fill 20 permanent part-time and full-time positions during an upcoming in-person hiring event.
Home Instead, a provider of in-home senior care, is hiring professional caregivers at its New Braunfels, 910 Gruene Road, Building 5A, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
Caregivers provide services such as Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care and transportation for older adults living and often isolated at home.
Dedicated caregivers often find rewarding jobs with opportunities for advancement, and the positions serve as a strong building block for those interested in a healthcare career.
“The kind of person that we’re looking for is somebody who has compassion for caring for other people, somebody who has great time management skills, somebody who is reliable and has a true passion for caring for people,” said Sarina Jones, an engagement and training coordinator with Home Instead. “With the way that New Braunfels and Comal County are growing, the need for professional caregivers is growing as well. With COVID coming around again, people are wanting to stay in their homes, so we always have a high need for caregivers.”
Applicants should bring a driver’s license, a current auto insurance card and a Social Security card with them to the interview. For more information, contact Jones at (830) 624-8380 or visit www.homeinstead.com.
