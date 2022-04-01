These are the faces of homelessness in New Braunfels.
But thanks to a program that provides shelter, support and solutions to move people from homelessness to housing stability, these are also the faces of the formerly homeless in New Braunfels.
A collaborative effort, which includes the Comal County Homeless Coalition, NB Housing Partners, McKenna Foundation and Serve Spot, a coalition of local pastors and their congregations, began operating “First Footing,” a short-term, hotel-based homeless program for adults using a coordinated entry shelter model in February 2021.
In the first year of services, the program has served 242 unduplicated individuals who stayed an average of 45 nights or fewer, according to NB Housing Partners.
As of the early part of this year, the program helped 95 people find a home they can sustain, reconnect with family or friends for housing or link to long-term treatment or other residential support.
Ruben Camareno is one of the 95 who now finds himself in a place to live after being on the streets and sleeping under bridges for decades.
“I went homeless in 1985, I think it was,” Camareno said. “That’s when they opened the first shelter on Sabine Street. I went there and stayed there for about three or four months, and then it closed. It reopened again but in another place.”
But his shelter stays were temporary, and his home became a space underneath a bridge near one of the rivers in New Braunfels.
“Then one weekend, a lady came looking for me,” he said. “She asked me if I wanted to go to the shelter. I said, ‘No, I’m alright. I’m close by here underneath the bridge. I ain’t cold or nothing like that.’ By the time she looked for me underneath that bridge, I was really a dry alcoholic and an ex-drug addict.”
His drugs of choice had been rock cocaine, liquor and beer.
“That’s why I became homeless — because I was stupid, but I knew what I was doing,” he said. “The lady, she asked me to come with her to the shelter. I said no. I was doing fine.”
That lady was Kellie Stallings, the program’s coordinated entry administrator. It took a second visit from Stallings to convince Camareno it was time to stop sleeping underneath bridges.
“The following day, she came back, and she looked at me and said, ‘I’m not asking this time. Get your stuff and let’s go,’” he said. “That made me laugh. So I said, ‘OK. If you put it that way, I’ll go.’ I went to the shelter and it was nice. I had a long time to think about it — about my life and how to get back on my feet. I did what I had to do. She started me on that, and since then, I’ve been on my feet.”
Camareno stayed in the motels in New Braunfels that served as a shelter for the First Footing program for several months.
“I started getting my Social Security, and everything went perfect,” he said. “I have money in the bank. I got my life back.”
The best-practice hotel-based model serves adults as they transition from homelessness and into a stable home with mental and physical health care, skills training, budgeting education, and housing navigation.
Program case managers learn about the person’s background. In the case of people who are new to New Braunfels, they help relocate them so they can benefit from resources in their own community.
For those staying overnight, the program provides 24-hour program supervision to ensure participants and the community at large remain safe.
The program provides the social, behavioral and health support services needed to address factors impacting their homelessness and then works with participants to find a home they can sustain.
Charles Laws, a case manager for the program, said participants all have their unique stories and come from all walks of life.
“We try to not just get them housed, but we also try to work on developmental skills, to look at the whole person and try to get over whatever barriers that they have that they feel are obstacles to them to maintaining stable living.” Laws said. “That’s why we deal with the individual and break down on an individual basis how we can help. Then we try to apply that to overcome whatever obstacles are there.”
Although there are people who become homeless resulting from drug addiction and other bad choices, some become homeless after losing a job or other circumstances out of their control.
That was the case for James and Amparo Cox, who have been married for 18 years with three boys — Jermey, 17, Evan, 14 and Anakin, 12.
The couple had been living in McQueeney in a family home when a family member decided to sell the house, leaving them without a roof over their heads. Luckily, a cousin took the three boys in, but the couple found themselves on the streets.
“We went to Dallas and worked there for a while,” James Cox said. “We worked there, and we traveled to get my foot in the door. There was one thing after another, and then COVID hit. As soon as that happened, everything shut down. We were stuck up in Dallas, not knowing what to do. We got here and we were living on the streets. We were sleeping in a closed-down school in Seguin for three nights. It was horrible.”
The couple had volunteered as bell ringers for The Salvation Army, so James Cox said “he swallowed his pride” and sought out Major Roman Leal of Salvation Army New Braunfels Corps, who referred them to the First Footing program.
“You can’t get a job when you don’t have an address,” James Cox said. “I was applying at places, and even at this time when everyone is hiring — it’s not a big town, so everyone saw us walking. People knew that we were homeless.”
Once in the program, the couple found jobs and found a place to live. Most importantly, the couple has reunited with their boys.
“They asked for nothing in return,” James Cox said of the First Footing people who helped them. “They’re really amazing. Going through that period, we barely made it. We’ve been married for 18 years — we don’t argue or come close to splitting up. We started losing it.”
And in addition, James Cox said learning the stories of other participants who had been homeless gave them a different perspective.
“Our story is nothing compared to the stories I heard, meeting these other people,” he said. “Just meeting these people changed my life and how I looked at things. I can understand the stigma that comes along with homelessness. I had the same idea. When we first started being homeless, I didn’t want to talk to anybody that we met on the streets because I was scared. I had to protect my wife. I didn’t know what to expect, and never once did we meet anybody dangerous to us. Without those people, we probably wouldn’t have made it to here.”
For Guadalupe Navarro, unemployment and financial difficulties put him on the streets.
Navarro was able to stay at friends’ houses for a while and also slept outdoors, but a local pastor referred him to the First Footing program just in time — a few days before the infamous winter storm of February 2021.
“I struggled,” Navarro said. “Being a participant in the shelter, they helped me through the first few months. And in the past year, they’ve been able to help me. They helped me clean myself up hygiene-wise and gave me a place to stay. They fed me and led me to where I could get back on my feet. They helped me think of solutions to find employment again. They gave me immediate attention. I was not shown, but I was reminded how to be independent and productive.”
Navarro received some needed medical services. He has volunteered with The Salvation Army in San Antonio to help other homeless and recently started a new job.
“It’s all due to the fact that my case managers didn’t give up on me,” he said.
Laws added that since the First Footing program began, there “hasn’t been any of the staff here who have felt in danger where they were in fear of a client.”
“They are human,” he said. “They want to be related on a personal level and as people so they can get that one-on-one interaction of trust to be able to move them forward. They want to be contributors to society just like everyone else, but whether by bad choices or by bad luck or just by the nature of which they were born, can put barriers up, which lead to homelessness. We are here to help and see if we can overcome those obstacles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.