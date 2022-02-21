Residents at EdenHill Communities in New Braunfels recently got a peek at some new technology aimed at preventing falls.
The residents got a look at Virtusense, a cutting-edge, automated fall-risk assessment system combining artificial intelligence with machine vision to objectively identify deficits in balance, gait and function — the three main indicators of fall risk.
“This innovative technology enables us to predict your fall risk and improve your balance and functionality,” said Tammy Cruz, EdenHill’s director of rehab, during a presentation to residents last week. “Our goal is to enhance your quality of life.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths.
In addition, about 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries, and at least 300,000 are hospitalized for hip fractures annually.
“These injuries can increase your chance for a premature death and cause other underlying conditions, such as reduced strength and reduced mobility,” said physical therapist assistant Caleb Miles. “Hip fractures are one of the more common serious issues. Ninety-five percent of these are caused by falling sideways and onto the hip because you lost your balance. Falls are also the common cause of traumatic brain injuries, which lead to more substantial health concerns.”
But falls do not have to be a normal part of aging. Miles said that there are effective strategies, such as balance training, strength training and other methods to prevent falls.
Using an infrared sensor, the Virtusense device measures detailed patterns of an individual’s walk and posture, including the percentage of time spent standing on each leg, step length and width, and the percentage of time each leg is in a “swing” mode.
Because the system is portable, residents can receive an assessment anywhere. The device’s cloud dashboard is HIPAA-compliant protecting residents’ privacy.
The device also calculates the person’s functional strength and power, resulting in a printout of the individual’s fall risk.
Physical therapist Danielle Hyde with Select Rehabilitation said the individual’s age is also essential in the assessment because “your norms — where we want you to fall with balance or any of the other testing is based on your age.”
“A 90-year old is not expected to make the level of a 30-year old,” Hyde said. “But we do want you hitting within those normal ranges for your age group.”
Based on the assessment, physical therapists design highly specified treatments. They can continue to use the Virtusense monitor during treatment to measure gains or modify therapy to better meet the person’s needs. Physical therapists can also design Individualized home exercises based on the assessment.
The system also includes engaging games that target improvement in balance, memory/logic, cognitive function, endurance and flexibility.
Two residents were chosen to participate in trying out the gait assessment as well as the sit and stand assessment, which Hyde explained would measure the person’s functional ability.
One of those residents was Margie Wilson, 90, who has lived at EdenHill for about eight years.
“It sounds like a good thing,” Wilson said. “My balance in the last year has gotten — you’re not as sure and you watch where you’re going. It just sounded like a good thing and it tells you what you need to be working on. We’ve had so many falls lately. It seems like every time you turn around, someone is falling.”
Kathleen Bryan, 85, a four-year resident, also tested herself on the device.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Bryan said. “I was looking forward to participating because I think we all need to know where we are in relation to not being good.”
Any individual who has had a decline in health following an accident or illness, anyone suffering cognitive declines who may be “shuffling,” or anyone concerned about falling could benefit from a Virtusense assessment.
Assessments are available at EdenHill through outpatient therapy services.
To schedule an evaluation, contact Cruz at 830-500-2405 or tcruz@edenhill.org
